airBaltic to Launch Riga – Abu Dhabi Service

MIAMI — Latvian carrier airBaltic will launch non-stop flights from Riga to Abu Dhabi, starting on October 29, 2017.

The route will be served four times a week with airBaltic’s 145-seat Bombardier CS300 aircraft, and it will be codeshared with Etihad Airways.

Flights will be on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, departing Riga at 23:55 and arriving to Abu Dhabi at 07:45 the next day. Return flight will leave Abu Dhabi at 09:45 and arrive back to Riga at 14:00, all local times.

“We are delighted to link Latvia and the UAE with our brand-new Bombardier CS300 that fly longer distances and reach airports that we were not able to serve with our fleet before,” Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic said in a statement.

“Through this new agreement with airBaltic, we are offering guests greater travel options to and from Latvia and the surrounding region,” said Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways Chief Executive Officer.

Last November, airBaltic became the launch operator of the Bombardier CS300, and launched its first revenue flight from Riga to Amsterdam on December 14. To date, the carrier has two CS300, and plans to take delivery of six additional aircraft in 2017, which will replace the ageing Boeing 737 Classic aircraft in service.

Other eight CS300s will join the fleet in 2018 and four in 2019.

Once the last 737 leaves the fleet, airBaltic will become an all-Bombardier fleet with 20 CS300 and 12 Dash 8 Q400 in the fleet.