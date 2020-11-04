MIAMI – AirBaltic (BT) CEO Martin Gauss becomes the first Cheif Executive Officer to gain an Airbus A220-type rating.

The Airline CEO previously able to fly the airline’s Boeing 737 aircraft. However, due to the current global crisis these aircraft have now been retired from the carriers fleet

It is worth noting that it is not a requirement for an Airline CEO’s to be a Pilot for their airline. Willie Walsh, former British Airways (BA) CEO, and Carsten Spohr, the Lufthansa Group’s (LH) current CEO, are both Pilots. Spohr is not allowed to fly as a Pilot for his airline while he serves as an executive member. This is not the case at BT.

Martin Gauss started his career as a Boeing 737 Pilot. He has always remained as such in his current role as the airline’s CEO. When his airline became an all A220 operator, he also had to move to become an A220 certified Pilot.

His road to becoming an A220 Pilot has not been easy as he started this type rating journey when the airline suspended operations due to the pandemic. He began training for this type rating in December 2019. Gauss plans to fly enough flights to stay current on the type however due to his job he will not fly as much as his regular flight crews.

Airbaltic has 23 A220’s in its fleet with more on order ©️ Martin Fribreg

Flying With an Airline Boss

Now, you are possibly wondering what it is like to fly with your boss, especially if you are fresh out of flying school and just starting with the airline. However, in a press interview, Martin stated this was not the case. He said:

“It will be only our training captains flying with me. That is something we do, so there will be always two captains flying… I think you leave your CEO badge in the office. You are a captain now, which comes with everything you have to do as a captain. I can do still that switch because that’s what I originally learned. I take it very seriously.”

Even though he is able to leave his CEO badge in the office while flying the aircraft, his favorite thing about the A220 still comes from his more senior role as Chief Executive. The CEO notes how environmentally friendly the aircraft is; how fuel efficient it is and the CO2 emissions savings of the A220.

Martin has been working hard on this type rating since December 2019. ©️AirBaltic

Gauss’ Favorite Destinations

Gauss was also asked in the press interview where he would fly the A220. He gave two different destinations. The first one was Sydney, Australia. This is because he missed the city. Martin and members of BT Crew took an A220 on an Asia Pacific tour on behalf of Airbus. Showcasing to world airlines the great capability of the A220.

The second destination he mentioned was New York, where he would require a layover to the full benefit of what the city has to offer.

Airbaltic taking part in a Asia Pacific Tour on behalf of Airbus ©️Airbaltic

Advantages for Gauss

For the BT CEO, being an airline Captain for his own airline will have many different advantages. The main one is when an aircraft issue is brought to him. He will be able to look at it from the perspective of a Pilot as well as a Senior Executive. Something of which a nonflying CEO might not be able to. He said:

“With that comes all the knowledge about the daily operations. So, if something pops up at the management level, then, of course, there’s our senior vice president of flight operations… But then there’s also the CEO who has heard of it and or has seen it before. I think it is not a disadvantage. But you don’t have to be a pilot to be the CEO of an airline.”

Martin’s flight path when completing base training in October 2020 ©️Flightradar24

Flying Special Flights

When Gauss was approached in the interview and asked whether he would fly home any of the upcoming aircraft deliveries home to Riga, Latvia, he remained loyal to his Pilot colleagues, stating:

“It’s something I could do, of course, but I think that is something very special. And I would leave all the special flights to our Captains because I have done many special things in my life. I have had the privilege to run airlines as a CEO. So I would say, all these special flights, I will leave to the captains in our airline who should also enjoy these special flights.”

Featured image: AirBaltic

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.