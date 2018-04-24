airBaltic Celebrates its 1 Millionth CSeries Passenger

MIAMI — airBaltic has reached an impressive milestone by carrying the one-millionth passenger on their Bombardier CS300 aircraft since it entered service on December 14, 2016.

The lucky passenger, Santa Klēģere, who was on a flight between Riga International Airport and Paris, was surprised with flowers and an in-flight celebration organized by airBaltic.

READ MORE: airBaltic to Launch New London Service from Tallinn

“I am delighted today, together with our partners and passengers, to celebrate such an important milestone in the modernization of our fleet – the millionth passenger on our Bombardier CS300 aircraft,” Martin Gauss, airBaltic CEO, said.

“Since we became the first airline in the world to start commercial operations with the Bombardier CS300, we and our passengers have benefited greatly from the improved flying experience.”

Gauss added that he was extremely satisfied with the CSeries, as it “exceeded expectations, and this has been the best ever entry into service of a new aircraft type for airBaltic.”

The airplane’s manufacturer, Bombardier, had Ryan DeBrusk, Vice President, Commercial Aircraft Sales present at the event. “We are happy to celebrate alongside airBaltic, and are thrilled that the airline has reached yet another historical milestone with the CS300,” he said.

“airBaltic continues to achieve phenomenal results with its new fleet of C Series. We congratulate the airline for their one-millionth passenger, and wish our CS300 launch operator continued success.”

Since the launch of commercial operations with the CS300, the airline has completed more than 9,069 flights and flown over 23,603 block hours. Today, every fourth airBaltic passenger flies the CS300 aircraft.

By the end of 2019, airBaltic is planning to have 20 Bombardier CS300s in its fleet. With an average jet fleet age of only two years, the airline has become an all-Bombardier operator with a strong fleet of Q400 turboprops.

Absolutely stunning. Silent. Powerful. Smooth. Way to go, @BBD_Aircraft — this is a really cool plane! pic.twitter.com/TMqwoBJXhw — Enrique Perrella (@Enrique77W) March 27, 2018

This week, from April 25 until April 27, airBaltic, together with Bombardier, will participate at the global aerospace industry exhibition ILA Berlin, where one of airBaltic’s Bombardier CS300 aircraft will be displayed.

READ MORE: The First Bombardier CS300 Enters Into Service with airBaltic

Customers confirm that the CSeries is also much quieter than others of similar size. Bombardier claims it is the greenest commercial aircraft in the world, as it is the first aircraft to have a transparent declaration of the life-cycle environmental impact, helping to reduce CO 2 and NO X emissions by 20% and 50% respectively.

More from yesterday’s flight on @airBaltic’s @BBD_Aircraft #CSeries CS300. Food & Beer for purchase, soothing mood lighting, zero in flight entertainment or WiFi connectivity (only negative point). #PaxEx pic.twitter.com/rmTcCUio4G — Enrique Perrella (@Enrique77W) March 28, 2018

airBaltic serves over 70 routes from Riga, Tallinn, and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East.

For summer 2018, airBaltic has introduced eight new destinations from Riga to Malaga, Lisbon, Split, Bordeaux, Gdansk, Almaty as well as Sochi and Kaliningrad. In addition, airBaltic launched a new direct route connecting Tallinn and London.

In the June 2018 issue of Airways, our Airways Traveler department will feature a trip from Geneva to Riga on airBaltic’s Bombardier CSeries CS300. Pre-order your issue today!