Record: Air Baltic Carried 5 Million Passengers In 2019

MIAMI — Air Baltic carried a record number of over five million passengers in 2019, up 22% from the previous year. This is the highest number of passengers in the airline’s 25-year history.

“We are reaching new heights and offering better connections to people traveling to and from the Baltics,” said Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic. “In 2019, we continued our sustainable growth path and showed strong results that will help us to pave our future path, strengthening our role as the largest carrier in the region.”

In 2019, Air Baltic operated 62,748 flights, with an average load factor of 12%, carrying 5,049,317 passengers.

The number of flight movements is also up by 12% compared to 2018.

In 2020, Air Baltic plans to launch 14 new routes, six from its hub in Riga, Latvia, four from Tallinn, Estonia and five from Vilnius, Lithuania.

Air Baltic also took delivery of another eight Airbus A220-300s over the course of 2019. In the 4Q2019, the airline phased out its last Boeing 737-500s and plans to phase out its remaining 737-300s in 2020.

Martin Gauss also highlighted that in 2019, the airline “launched nine new routes, and, by adding more Airbus A220-300 to our fleet, increasing the comfort and reliability of our flights. Already now the majority of our passengers fly on the Airbus A220-300 aircraft.”

As of January 17, 2020, Air Baltic has a fleet of 38 aircraft, with an average age of 5.9 years. It consists of 22 A220-300s, 12 Bombardier Dash-8 Q400s and Four Boeing 737-300s.

By the end of 2022, Air Baltic plans to become an all-Airbus operator.

In December 2016, Air Baltic became the first airline worldwide to take delivery of the larger A220, the A220-300, which was formally known as the Bombardier C Series.