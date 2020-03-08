Airways Magazine

airBaltic Cancels All Milan, Vernona Flights Due To Coronavirus

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

airBaltic Cancels All Milan, Vernona Flights Due To Coronavirus

airBaltic Cancels All Milan, Vernona Flights Due To Coronavirus
March 08
19:09 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – airBaltic (BT) has inmediately suspended all flights to/from Milan and Verona until the end of April, in what is yet another airline affected by the COVID-19 fallout.

Today, the carrier was notified of a passenger who was diagnosed with the Covid-19 coronavirus on flight BT630 from Milan yesterday, March 7.  

While the aircraft in question had already beed disinfected on that day, a new disinfection procedure will be carried out today following standard protocol. BT has provided all pertinent information about flight BT630 and it is working hand in hand with Latvian authorities.

BT630 crew freed from duties and passengers contacted by BT

The cabin crew has been temporarily freed from further duties, while passengers who traveled on the flight will be contacted on an individual basis. In addition, travelers can contact The Center for Disease Prevention and Control of their corresponding country for further information.

The Center for Disease Prevention and Control of Latvia will inform the responsible authorities of the countries whose nationals were flying on the flight.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Air Baltic
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0