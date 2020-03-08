airBaltic Cancels All Milan, Vernona Flights Due To Coronavirus

MIAMI – airBaltic (BT) has inmediately suspended all flights to/from Milan and Verona until the end of April, in what is yet another airline affected by the COVID-19 fallout.

Today, the carrier was notified of a passenger who was diagnosed with the Covid-19 coronavirus on flight BT630 from Milan yesterday, March 7.

While the aircraft in question had already beed disinfected on that day, a new disinfection procedure will be carried out today following standard protocol. BT has provided all pertinent information about flight BT630 and it is working hand in hand with Latvian authorities.

BT630 crew freed from duties and passengers contacted by BT

The cabin crew has been temporarily freed from further duties, while passengers who traveled on the flight will be contacted on an individual basis. In addition, travelers can contact The Center for Disease Prevention and Control of their corresponding country for further information.

The Center for Disease Prevention and Control of Latvia will inform the responsible authorities of the countries whose nationals were flying on the flight.