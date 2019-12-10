airBaltic Boosts Its Network With 13 New Routes

MIAMI – Latvian airline, airBaltic, has announced a further expansion to its ever-growing destination network with four new routes from its Baltic hubs in Tallinn, Vilnius, and Riga.

The airline will launch a total of 13 new routes, set to initiate during the Summer 2020 season.

From Tallinn, the airline will inaugurate four weekly flights to Hamburg, two weekly flights to Rome, three weekly flights to Zurich, and two weekly flights to Nice.

From Vilnius, airBaltic will launch two weekly flights to Gothenburg, three weekly flights to Hamburg, two weekly flights to Zurich, two weekly flights to Dubrovnik, and one weekly flight to Rijeka.

And from Riga, four weekly flights to Manchester, three weekly flights to Bergen, two/three weekly flights to Trondheim, and two weekly flights to Yerevan.

Martin Gauss, the airline’s CEO, noted that as airBaltic continues to grow, “we aim to provide the best connectivity to and from all three Baltic capitals.”

“Because of that, we provide additional contribution to local airports, offering new travel opportunities. By next summer, we will already serve 16 destinations from Estonia, 11 from Lithuania and over 70 destinations from Latvia,” explained Gauss.

airBaltic currently has a total of 39 aircraft, broken down as 21 Airbus A220-300s, six Boeing 737’s and 12 Bombardier Dash 8 Q400s that currently serve over 70 destinations.

The airline is set to become the world’s first all-Airbus A220 operator, once the 737s and Q400s are phased out from its fleet.

Recently, Airbus had announced that the 100th produced Airbus A220 is shortly due to be delivered to airBaltic.