airBaltic Announces New Destination to Rhodes

LONDON – Latvian airline airBaltic will operate a new direct seasonal route from Riga to Rhodes in Greece.

The new flights will be performed twice times per week.

airBaltic Airbus A220-300. Credits: Daniel Veronesi-RomeAviationSpotters

airBaltic Ceo words

Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic said: “We are pleased to offer our travelers another popular summer destination to the Greek island of Rhodes as well as connecting travelers from the south with Riga and beyond.”

He also said: “We are resuming more flights while continuing to follow a variety of additional safety measures to protect our employees and passengers.”

Air Baltic Airbus A220-300. Credits: Air Baltic

airBaltic safety measures to prevent Covid-19 spread

The safety and health of our passengers is airBaltic’s top priority.

airBaltic has introduced strong safety measures and the new flight operations follow the recommendations issued by authorities.

All passengers on board of airBaltic aircraft are provided with a complimentary basic care kit consisting of a protective face mask and disinfection wipes.

airBaltic is in close cooperation with the authorities to monitor the situation and is flexible to adjust the flight schedule if needed.

Passengers are strongly suggested to check the travel regulations and airport restrictions on official websites or with local embassies before traveling.

airBaltic Airbus A220-300. Credits: Cristiano Carangio-RomeAviationSpotters

Regulations are changing rapidly and vary per country, therefore always make sure you have the latest information to have a smooth journey.

By the end of August 2020, airBaltic plans to connect Baltics on 69 routes. Currently, airBaltic performs direct flights from Riga to various European business hubs and to popular leisure destinations.

Few words about airBaltic

airBaltic, legally incorporated as AS Air Baltic Corporation, is the flag carrier of Latvia, with its head office on the grounds of Riga International Airport in Mārupe municipality near Riga.

Its hub is at Riga International Airport, with further bases at Tallinn Airport and Vilnius Airport.

The airline has a fleet of 22 Airbus A220-300 and 28 on order, was the launcher of the A220-300 series, three of them are dedicated to the Baltic states flags Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania.

The company temporarily suspended operations on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and flights only restarted on a limited basis from May 18, the airline is also looking to extend its destination by the 2021 summer period.