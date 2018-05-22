Airways Magazine

airBaltic Adds Its Third Croatian Destination

airBaltic

May 22
2018
MIAMI — Low-cost carrier airBaltic has introduced Split to its flight network, becoming its third Croatian city following previous routes to Dubrovnik and Rijeka.

Over the course of 2018, the airline already launched flights to Almaty, Gdansk, Kaliningrad, Lisbon, Malaga and Sochi/Adler.

“We are delighted to add the seventh new destination from Riga to our summer route map of 2018,” said Wolfgang Reuss, airBaltic’s SVP of Network Management.

Reuss later added that the Croatian city is not only attractive by itself, “but with its position in Central Dalmatia it is also an ideal vantage point for journeys to Croatian islands including Hvar or Brac,” he said.

As of December 2017, airBaltic manages a fleet of 31 aircraft, consisting of six Boeing 737-300, five Boeing 737-500, eight Bombardier CS300, and 12 Bombardier Q400.

Additionally, the Latvian flag carrier it’s expecting 12 extra Bombardier CS300, and its upcoming new route, Riga–Bordeaux, will launch on 3 June.

Yesterday, May 21, 2018, the inaugural flight was operated with one of the airline’s CSeries planes.

Though regular services are scheduled to be managed on that aircraft type, airBaltic will deploy as well its Boeing 737-300s and 737-500s kinds.

The new 2-hour 40-minute service between Riga International Airport (RIX) and Split Airport (SPU) will be flown twice per week, on Mondays and Fridays, and currently, it has no direct competition.

airBaltic Bombardier Croatia CS300 Split

Zvonimir Tolj

Zvonimir Tolj

Online Editor. Journalism and Communications Student. zvonimir@airwaysmag.com

In the News

