LONDON – airBaltic (BT) carried 1,340,000 passengers in 2020 or 73% less than the year before. In 2020, the airline performed 22,300 flights from all three Baltic states.

airBaltic Airbus A220-300. Photo: Daniel Sanders.

Passengers Traffic Data

2020 2019 Change Number of passengers 1 340 900 5 049 317 -73% Number of flights 22300 62748 -64% 15-minute flight punctuality indicator 95% 86% +9%-points December, 2020 December, 2019 Change Number of passengers 54200 357723 -85% Number of flights 1100 4786 -77% 15-minute flight punctuality indicator 96% 89% +7%-points

airBaltic Airbus A220-300. Photo: Anna Zvereva.

Statement from airBaltic

Martin Gauss, CEO of BT, said, “2020 will go in history as the toughest year commercial aviation has yet seen. For most of the year, we were able to maintain essential connectivity for Riga and the Baltics.”

“However, a significant part of the GDP drop in the region can be attributed to the fact that we are limited to fly. It is crucial for the future development of the Baltic region that BT returns to its growth path following the successful control of the pandemic.”

Gauss also said, “During the year 2020 we have certainly experienced our most difficult challenges but together with tremendous efforts and hard work we have ensured that BT remains and continues its operation.”

“We have given a clear commitment to grow back above old levels. Our vision sees BT becoming a sustainable carrier in the EU aviation market, while maintaining a continuous growth path and innovative improvement of passenger experience.”

Featured image: airBaltic’s Airbus A220-300 during take off from RWY 25 in Rome Fiumicino Intl’ Airport (FCO). Photo: Andrea Ongaro

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.