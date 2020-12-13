LONDON – airBaltic (BT) is the largest user of the Airbus A220 with 23 aircraft of the new generation of single-aisle aircraft in its fleet. Only Delta Air Lines (DL) and Swiss (LX) come close to the number of aircraft Latvia’s flag carrier has.

Now, the number increases with the entry into BT’s fleet of two new A220s, which left yesterday from Montréal with final destination Riga.

airBaltic Airbus A220-300. Photo: Anna Zvereva.

Simultaneous Flights

As seen on Twitter yesterday, the two new A220-300s took off from YMX with a 10-minute difference. The final destination of the two aircraft is Riga airport, where the two aircraft will be based. The registrations of the two aircraft in question are YL-AAX and YL-AAY and respectively they flew as BT906 and BT910.

Both flights landed in Riga after a flight lasting 7 hours and 37 minutes. Departed on 12 December at 9:12 local time, the first arrived at 23:49. The second arrived 10 ‘later. Also remember that, the A220s replace the 737s of the fleet. The aircraft traveled 6,342 km (3,424 NM).

Air Baltic Airbus A220 taking-off. Photo: Airways File

Onboard airBaltic’s Airbus A220-300

AirBaltic’s Airbus A220-300s have a total of 145 seats and include: Wider seats (thanks to its 2-3 configuration):

Larger windows.

More hand luggage space.

Improved lavatories.

Indeed, SeatGuru lists its standard seat pitch and width as 32 and 18.5 inches respectively. There are also environmental benefits of using the Airbus A220:

A four-times-smaller noise footprint.

Reduced CO2 and NOX emissions by respective factors of 20% and 50%.

Being the first aircraft to have a transparent declaration of the life-cycle environmental impact.

Featured image: airBaltic’s Airbus A220-300 during take off from RWY 25 in Rome Fiumicino Intl’ Airport (FCO). Photo: Andrea Ongaro

