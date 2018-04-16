AirAsia X CEO Says A350 Is Too Expensive, Looks At 787-10

MIAMI — AirAsia X CEO, Tony Fernandes, said on Monday that his airline has no plans to buy Airbus A350 aircraft, even though they still have ten planes remaining in order.

“The A350 is not an aircraft we will buy,” said Fernandes in a Facebook Live chat from London. The CEO also said the airliner is “too expensive. Fares would go up.”

Air Asia X placed an order for ten A350-900 in June 2009. The aircraft has a longer range but also comes with a higher list price of $317.4 million, compared with the $296.4 million of the A330-900neo.

With this statement, it remains a mystery whether AirAsia X will convert its A350 order to other Airbus airliners. As of today, the Asian LCC has three Airbus A330-300s and 66 A330-900neos on order.

AirAsia Group is one of Airbus’ largest customers; however, according to Reuters, AirAsia X has been in talks with Boeing for Dreamliners 787-10, expecting a final decision on airline’s future fleet later this year.

However, this is not breaking as Fernandes already told reporters on the sideline, in a business forum at Manila, that they are looking at the Boeing 787 Dreamliner for fleet expansion.

The Boeing 787-10 has a list price of $325.8 million, almost $9 million more than the Airbus A350-900. Air Asia X currently operates 22 A330-300 aircraft.