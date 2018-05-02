AirAsia X to Launch its Third Destination in India

MIAMI — AirAsia X will launch a new direct flight from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to Amritsar (ATQ) in Northern India, starting on August 16, 2018.

The four time-a-week service will provide 156,832 seats a year between both cities.

According to Air AsiaX CEO, Benyamin Ismail, the new service comes following customer’s demand. “Many Sikhs and Punjabis have been asking us to fly direct to Amritsar, home to the world-famous Golden Temple, and we are pleased to be able to offer this direct service to this holy city.”

The airline already serves New Delhi and Jaipur, making Amritsar Air Asia X’s third destination in India and the 21st for AirAsia Group.

“This new route is part of our efforts to strengthen our position in India, which offers us the possibility of expanding Europe and North America,” added Ismail.

The passengers with flights from Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, Bali, and Bangkok will be also able to connect with Amritsar.

The airline was also welcomed by Punjab Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Navjot Singh Sidhu. “Having AirAsia X flying directly to Amritsar is important to Punjabis all over the world. It is a preferred destination not only for the Punjabi diaspora but also for many foreign tourists.”

The four weekly flight will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The departing flight will take off from Kuala Lumpur at 19:20 hours to arrive ATQ at 22:30 hours, to return from Amritsar at 23:45 hours and finally land in KUL at 8:05 hours.

Air Asia X operates a 22-aircraft fleet of Airbus A330-300 and has 69 in order: three A330-300 and 66 A330-900neo.