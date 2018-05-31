AirAsia X To Increase Flights to Honolulu from Kuala Lumpur

MIAMI — AirAsia X has announced that it is set to offer seven flights per week to Honolulu (NHL), Hawaii from Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Malaysia via Osaka (KIX), Japan.

The additional flights to HNL follow a robust demand from Southeast Asia, according to the airline. Flights are scheduled to commence from August 16 through October 27, 2018.

As stated by the Air Asia X, passengers can grab these limited sale fares to Honolulu between today and June 3, 2018, for the traveling period of August 18, 2018, until August 13, 2019, at its website.

“Our maiden entry to Honolulu last year with amazing low fares has stimulated demand and generated tremendous interest from the Southeast Asia region,” stated AirAsia X Group Head of Commercial, Barry Klipp.

AirAsia X currently operates four flights a week from Kuala Lumpur to Honolulu, Hawaii with one-stop in Osaka, Japan.

Klipp added that “in less than a year, the market has grown exponentially and we are pleased to offer daily departing flights from Kuala Lumpur to Honolulu to meet growing demand and provide a welcome boost for tourism in both regions,” he said.

According to Klipp, AirAsia X is the only low-cost carrier worldwide to offer 180-degree lie-flat bed “which provide the best low-cost premium experience in the sky, for a similar cost of an economy seat on a full-service carrier on a similar one-stop route.”

Air Asia X Honolulu, Hawaii — Osaka, Japan — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Schedule

The airline also stated that tourist transiting in Osaka do not require a Japanese visa during the two-hour stop and are able to return to their seats on the flight following clearing security with any carry-on luggage.

The Malaysian-based low-cost carrier operates a 22-aircraft fleet of Airbus A330-300 and has additional 69 in order: three A330-300 and 66 A330-900neos.