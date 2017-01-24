Airways Magazine

AirAsia X Cleared to Fly to the USA

AirAsia X Cleared to Fly to the USA

AirAsia X Cleared to Fly to the USA
January 24
2017
MIAMI — AirAsia X has received the approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to fly to operate scheduled passenger flights to any city in the United States.

The long-haul low-cost carrier is the first Asian airline of its type to gain this approval, and is now considering to start flights to several destinations, including Hawaii, as part of its route expansion plans.

“Our expansion up until now has concentrated on Asia, Australasia and the Middle East, and we are excited about our first foray into an entirely new market as we look beyond Asia Pacific,” Group Chief Executive Officer Kamarudin Meranun said in a statement.

The announcement comes a day after Emirates launched a new route to the United States, linking Newark and Dubai via Athens under the fifth freedom of air, enabling the Emirati carrier to transport passengers between Greece and the United States.

AirAsia X also announced that its is considering to resume its London service, which was dropped in 2012 after high tax charges.

“We are also looking to resume our very popular London route, and are working towards securing the necessary approvals,” Meranun said.

In 2016, AirAsia X resumed its Kuala Lumpur – Delhi service and returned to New Zealand in March with a flight to Auckland service, via Gold Coast. The carrier also resumed flights to Tehran last June.

To date, AirAsia X has a fleet of 19 Airbus A330-300 widebodies, and plans to take delivery of 10 Airbus A350-900 and 66 A330-900 aircraft on order.

