AirAsia Philippines Sales Increase 30% in June

MIAMI – AirAsia Philippines (ZZ) has reported a 30% increase in seat sales compared to May, selling a record-breaking 41,000 seats in a single day after a significant period of suspended operations due to travel restrictions.

According to a recent press release, the most popular routes in the past month were Manilla to Davao and Puerto Princesa.

In June, the airline transported over 10,000 passengers on almost 200 flights in a network of 9 routes from Manilla, Cebu, and Clark. The airline utilized 7 of their 24 Airbus A320-200 through June.

This month, the airline flies 11 routes and even an international flight to Malaysia.

AirAsia A320neo. Photo: AirAsia.

Comments from AirAsia CEO

the airline’s CEO Ricky Isla said, “AirAsia’s road to recovery has started, and this has kept us in good spirits knowing that we are in the midst of the aviation industry’s upturn.”

“We are committed to gradually restoring our network. This month (July), we are glad to resume international flights, starting with Kuala Lumpur, where AirAsia’s headquarters is located.”

Water Cannon Salute. Photo: AirAsia

AirAsia Booking Flexibility

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, planning travel has been very difficult for passengers globally.

In order to combat this issue, ZZ allows passengers to make unlimited changes to their travel itineraries on flights booked between June 3 and October 31 of this year.

Passengers can rebook their flights until December 31, 2020.