AirAsia Launches Two International Routes

MIAMI — Low-cost carrier, AirAsia, launched two new international flights into Sarawak. The first one is from Shenzhen to Kuching, and the second from Singapore to Bintulu.

On December 27, the Shenzhen-Kuching service landed at Kuching International Airport at 7.50 am. Meanwhile, the Singapore-Bintulu flight landed at 11.00 am at Bintulu Airport.

The inaugural operations were received with the traditional water cannon, and several Sarawak noteworthy individuals attended the ceremony.

Flight Schedule for Kuching, Malaysia (KCH) – Shenzhen, China (SZX):

Route Flight No STD ETA Flight Frequency Kuching – Shenzhen AK 1241 2245hrs 0245hrs Daily Shenzhen – Kuching AK 1242 0350hrs 0750hrs Daily

Flight Schedule for Bintulu, Malaysia (BTU) – Singapore (SIN):

Route Flight No STD ETA Flight Frequency Singapore – Bintulu AK 1284 0910hrs 1100hrs Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun Bintulu – Singapore AK 1285 1125hrs 1315hrs Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun

According to the carrier, these new international routes are part of its pipeline to promote the global connectivity into East Malaysia.

Spencer Lee, Head of Commercial, AirAsia Berhad, expressed the desire to increase the number of visitors into Sarawak for 2018. “We are honored and humbled to welcome two new international flights into Sarawak today. AirAsia has always been committed to expanding the markets in Sarawak and these direct flights reiterate our commitment to growing the connectivity in and out of the state.”

“To-date, we have flown about 4.8 million guests in and out of Sarawak which is 12.1 percent more from 2016 with China and Singapore in the top five nationalities,” he added later.

Moreover, Datuk Abdul Wahab, Chairman of the Sarawak Tourism Board, demonstrated gratitude to the airline for the air connections from international hubs.

“It augurs well for the development of the tourism industry in Sarawak and to the international world and we hope and look forward to more international connectivity in the years to come,” Wahab said.

Currently, AirAsia operates to 12 destinations from Kuching with a total of 229 weekly flights one way. Furthermore, it flies from Kuching to Singapore, Pontianak, Miri, Sibu, Bintulu, Kota Kinabalu, Johor Bahru, Kota Bharu, Penang, Kuala Lumpur and Langkawi.