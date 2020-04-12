AirAsia Extends Suspensions Until April 30

MIAMI – AirAsia Japan (DJ) cuts domestic flights until April 30 due to travel restrictions, updating its previous suspension period from March 20 to April 24.

Halted routes in Japan

As the COVID-19 crisis worsened in the past few weeks and strict measures and travel restrictions have been imposed by worldwide governments, AirAsia Group decided to extend its cut capacity in its network in several Asian-Pacific countries.

The routes previously reduced and the still not modified ones will now be totally suspended until the end of April, including those from Nagoya, according to RoutesOnline.

The new three weekly services to Fukuoka will be cut on April 25, with daily flights to Sendai also being halted.

AirAsia will also fully cancel operations to Sapporo New Chitose, which was previously reduced from three to two flights per day during April 09-17.

The only daily service to Taipei Taoyuan suspended since March 20 will remain halted only to April 24, as reported RoutesOnline.

Air Asia Group’s network reductions

From its update on April 09, AirAsia Group also cut international and domestic operations in Malaysia (AK) from March 28 to April 21, in Indonesia (OZ) from April 1 to May 17 and in Thailand (FD) from March 22 to April 25.

Finally, as a result of government directives, Philippines Airlines (Z2) suspended all capacity to April 30 alongside India (I5) and its domestic flights, to April 21.