MIAMI – AirAsia Indonesia (QZ), which belongs to the AirAsia Group of airlines has announced it will temporarily stop all flights for a month starting July 6 in order to support the government in suppressing the latest spike in COVID-19 cases.

The country of Indonesia reported 27,233 new cases and 555 deaths, The highest death toll so far. While Lion Air (JT) and Garuda Indonesia (GA) are still offering tickets, QZ has taken a unique approach halting all ops and tickets aren’t for sale.

The carrier has conveyed to all affected passengers over Twitter that they could reschedule, turn their tickets into credits or apply for a full refund.

Terkait keputusan penghentian sementara layanan penerbangan AirAsia Indonesia (kode penerbangan QZ) mulai 6 Juli 2021 hingga 6 Agustus 2021, yuk simak opsi fleksibilitas untuk menukarkan penerbanganmu dengan Akun Kredit atau mengubah jadwal tanpa batas* berikut ini! S&K berlaku. pic.twitter.com/MErjvRrtoz — AirAsia Indonesia (@airasia_indo) July 3, 2021