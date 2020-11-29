MIAMI – AirAsia India (I5) will add three more Airbus A320neo aircraft to a growing fleet by June of next year. Having previously reported sustained traffic growth, I5 already has 2 Airbus A320neo aircraft in operation.

2020 has been a challenging year for all airlines including I5, which had to suspend flights for two months at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AirAsia A320neo. Photo: AirAsia.

Expansion Amid the Pandemic

An I5 spokesperson said the airline is “soon planning to amp up our capacity to 70 per cent” from the current 55% of 2019 operating capacity.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had been incrementally increasing the allowable capacity for airlines in an attempt at fostering a safe, gradual recovery. Airlines were first allowed 45% of capacity from June 27, then around 60% from September 3, and lastly at 70% as of November 11.

With the addition of Airbus A320neos and a gradual resumption in operations, I5 is doing the best it can to recover amid regulation.

Featured image: AirAsia India Airbus A320-216 reg. VT-ATF at DEL Photo: © Max Taubman – @maximumaviation

Include the promocode “AIRWAYSTEN” to get our special offer!