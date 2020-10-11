Miami – AirAsia India (I5) has experienced passenger growth from earlier levels this year and is adding five new, fully-owned aircraft.

Sunil Bhaskaran, Chief Executive Officer of I5 said that “the proportion of under 29-year-olds increasing to nearly half of the total passengers and those over 40 reduced to half of passengers” as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further continued “As young India starts resuming work and planning holidays this festive season, we expect this number to further increase.”

Reserved Optimism

While growing, Bhaskaran states that “the harsh reality is that the traffic is still only 35 per cent of the pre-Covid levels on a year-on-year basis and we have a long way to go”.

According to Bhaskaran, I5 is already operating over 100 flights daily, around half of the capacity of the airline prior to COVID-19.

Optimistic for growth to come in the form of holiday demand, Bhaskaran continued, “Before the onset of the pandemic, we had already firmed up orders to take delivery of five Airbus A320 Neo aircraft with CFM engines and we would be honoring the same in the next few months.”

AirAsia India has recently opened new routes including those between Mumbai (BOM) and Ranchi (IXR), BOM and Guwahati (GAU), and BOM and Bhubaneswar (BBI). I5 follows AirAsia Philippines (ZZ) in achieving growth despite the pandemic and has received financial interest from the Tata Sons group.