Airways Magazine

GECAS Delivers Air Travel’s First A320neo

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

GECAS Delivers Air Travel’s First A320neo

GECAS Delivers Air Travel’s First A320neo
August 04
15:50 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – GECAS has delivered the first of four Airbus A320neo aircraft to Air Travel (A6). The jet is the first on the rebranded Hongtu Airlines’ fleet.

Having launched operations in 2016, the Chinese company started its fleet with an Airbus A321.

First A320neo aircraft for the carrier

Since then, the airline became an all-Airbus-operator with the addition of nine aircraft. These allocated in three A319, four A320 and two A321.

Airbus A320neo. Photo: Don-vip fron WikimediaCommons.

Now, GECAS has delivered the initial A320neo aircraft of a four order to the carrier to boost their fleet.

The new aircraft is also the first LEAP-powered A320neo to enter in service with A6.

Regarding the jet performance, A6 Chairman, Jiazhu Wu said the LEAP engines would provide an enhanced efficiency to their Airbus fleet.

Changes during four years

While A6 has increased its domestic operations with more aircraft, it also went through various changes.

Standard Air Travel Airbus A320. Photo: IFN.

With only two years in the market, Yunnan Hongtu Airlines brand was changed to Air Travel.

Then, in 2020, the carrier moved its hub from Kunming Changshui International Airport (KMG) to Changsha Huanghua International Airport (CSX).

According to Centre for Aviation (CAPA), the registered Yunnan Hongtu Airlines name then became Hunan Hongtu Airlines.

In contrast, the brand name is still being the adopted 2018 one.

First Airbus A321 received in 2015. Photo: Hongtu Airlines

This particular airline was founded in April 2014 as Hongtu Airlines and commenced operations in May 2016.

Air Travel received its first aircraft, which was an Airbus A321 back in December 2015, with the aircraft originally destined for UTAir Aviation.

Up to this date, the airline only offers domestic flights around China.

In-all, this is another achievement for GECAS and Air Travel as it continues to grow in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Air TravelAirbus A320neoGECASHongtu Airlines
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Sofia Marrero

Sofia Marrero

Journalist and lover of traveling and historical events. I’m fascinated by sustainability alternatives and customer service improvements. Flying and seeing everything from the skies is better if you are drinking coffee and reading a good book.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Subscribe

Cart

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0