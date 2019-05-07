Air Transat Welcomes First Airbus A321LR

MIAMI — AerCap, the world’s largest Airbus A320neo family lessor, has delivered the first A321LR to Canadian leisure carrier, Air Transat.

According to the Canadian carrier, 15 of these 17 planes are A321LRs. The leasing company’s CEO, Aengus Kelly, claims the plane will play a significant role in the future growth of the airline.

We delivered the first #Airbus #A321LR on operating lease to @airtransat. This is the first of 17 #A320neos, including 15 #A321LRs, to be delivered to the airline from #AerCap’s order book with Airbus with the remaining aircraft will deliver through 2022. https://t.co/8CYOQIlhwN pic.twitter.com/N9IaMGuAvI — AerCap (@AerCapNV) May 7, 2019

Powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, each A321LR will offer 12 Club Class seats and 187 Economy seats.

“We are pleased to welcome the first Airbus A321LR, as we continue to reconfigure our fleet and evolve to an all-Airbus fleet by 2022,” said Jean-Marc Eustache, President, and CEO of Air Transat.

The carrier’s second A321LR is set to land in June, with four more coming in by Fall 2019.

arrived in YUL Montreal, congrats again Air Transat ✈️😀 https://t.co/cXXTXcxPhT — jan kirmse (@kija72) May 4, 2019

Christian Scherer, Airbus CCO, noted how proud he and his team are “to deliver the A321LR to Air Transat and to be associated with such a fine, innovative airline.”

“The A321LR, with its increased range and low operating costs, enables Air Transat to increase flight frequencies, expand its network and strengthen its competitive position.”

The brand-new planes are set to replace the 29-year-old Airbus A310 aircraft in Air Transat’s fleet, of which the airline operates six units.

Photo: Russell Lee

This is certainly a win-win for both Airbus and Air Transat, as they’re replacing an old generation Airbus with the newest possible generation aircraft.

Currently, Air Transat operates a diverse fleet of 38 planes, composed of Airbus A310, A321, A321neo, A330-200/300, and Boeing 737-700/800.

“Over the years, we have established a strong and sustainable partnership with AerCap that allows us to continue to offer our customers the service and comfort they are used to, at the best possible price,” the airline’s CEO added.