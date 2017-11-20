Air Transat Unveils New Livery

MIAMI — Canadian leisure carrier Air Transat has unveiled a brand new livery.

The new scheme was revealed in a high profile media event on November 13 at the airline’s Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport hangar.

The ceremony also marks 30 years of the airline’s inaugural flight from Montreal to Acapulco on November 14, 1987.

“I feel a great sense of pride when I look at how far we’ve come since November 14, 1987, when our first flight took off from Montreal bound for Acapulco,” said Jean-Marc Eustache, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat.

“And our journey is far from over. While our tour operating business and our aviation operations are tried and tested, our services continue to evolve to meet the expectations of travelers today and in the future,” he added.

The new livery is a hybrid of its previous color scheme and the 30th-anniversary livery that was rolled out in March on its Airbus A330-300s.

“We have plenty of innovations coming up, including the new fleet livery that we are unveiling this evening, and the new hotel division that we are about to create, all in pursuit of our goal of remaining at the forefront of the travel industry,” said Eustache.

The anniversary color scheme features a white front end and a light blue that starts aft of the wing gradating to sky blue at the tail with the traditional Transat star logo on the tail.

The trio will retain the 30th markings for the duration of the anniversary year.

Livery details

The new corporate livery features the tail in a similar light blue color, with darker gradated blue at the bottom and underside of the fuselage. It also has a grey line that separates the fuselage white from the blue tail — a nod to Air Transat’s very first livery.

The Transat star on the tail extends onto the lower fuselage while other graces the outside of each winglet. It appears with a title on the inside of each engine cowling for passengers to see.

An Air Transat title is also applied to the belly of the aircraft for the first time.

The Airbus A330s will be the focus of initial respraying of the entire fleet. Air transat currently operates 17 Airbus A330s: four A330-300s and 13 A330-200s.

The carrier is in the process of a significant fleet transition, replacing its seven aging Airbus A310-300s, which average over 26.5 years old (the oldest was delivered to Transat in 2001, seven were already retired, and three have been scrapped.)

Upgrading Fleet

The Airbus A330-200s have replaced several of the A310s, and the rest will be replaced with brand new Airbus A321LRs that, as announced in July 2017, will be leased to Dublin-based AerCap through an agreement. Deliveries are expected between spring 2019 and fall 2020.

Air Transat also signed a fleet-sharing deal with Thomas Cook where they will operate some of the Cook’s A321s during winter. Thomas Cook will also operate at least one Air Transat Airbus A330.

Air Transat operates some Boeing 737-800s and brings on more wet leased machines for the busy winter sun destination season from several European operators including Smartwings and Transavia.

The Airbus A330-243, C-GTSN (MSN 369) was painted in Rio de Janeiro, and the new livery was concealed with white decals covering the jet’s tail and front fuselage on its return flight to Montreal on November 7th.

Two newly acquired A330s from Emirates were delivered to Montreal in a similar all-white livery, so it did not attract attention. It was hangared until the official ceremony a week later and was successfully protected.

Long standing legacy

Throughout its 30-year history, Transat has stayed true to the vision of its founders of a leisure travel company open to the world.

Today, Transat offers customers 60 destinations in two major markets: transatlantic (Europe and the Middle East) and South to warm-weather sun destinations from 21 Canadian airports.

It commercializes its flights to Canada in 13 European countries, as well as in Israel, the United States and at its Sun destinations.

Air Transat boasts 5,000 passionate employees worldwide, who help brighten every day with the joy of vacations for more 4.5 million passengers a year. And it is working to build a better future for the planet, through engagement with communities and investments in sustainable development.

Air Transat primarily operates two distinct route networks: one connects major Canadian cities to European leisure destinations while the other links Canada to in the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.

“The story of Transat’s growth over the past 30 years is a remarkable one,” said Dominique Anglade, Deputy Premier of Quebec, Minister of Economy, Science, and Innovation, and Minister Responsible for the Digital Strategy, in her address.

“Today, Transat is Canada’s leading integrated tourism company, and Air Transat is the country’s number one leisure carrier. Transat also attracts some 500,000 European travelers each year to Quebec and the rest of Canada, notably from France and the United Kingdom, two major tourism markets. Through its operations, this first-class employer generates substantial economic benefits for all of Quebec.”