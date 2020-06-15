Air Transat To Resume Summer Flights

MIAMI – Canadian budget airline Air Transat (TS) is planning on resuming flights to over 20 destinations as early as July 23 to the Caribbean, US, and Europe.

These routes will make up a modified summer schedule for the airline, in place until the end of the season, on October 31.

Of course, TS will have to comply with European, American, and Canadian travel regulations. The US-Canada border is currently closed to nonessential travel until at least June 21, and most of Europe has just recently opened borders to inter-Europe summer travel.

Chief Operating Officer Annick Guérard announced the “Traveler Care” program, or the implementation of new health measures and procedures, that will extend throughout the entire Transat travel brand, from airports travel agencies and aircraft.

Photo Credit Andrew H. Cline

Traveler Care Program

At airports, all counters and self service kiosks will be disinfected regularly and passengers may be asked health-related questions. At travel agencies, Plexiglass partitions will be added to desks, and only one client will be allowed per consultation.

On aircraft, hospital-grade disinfectant will be used between flights, and electrostatic disinfectant will be used on every aircraft every 24 hours.

In addition, TS will use air purifiers on board and hand out Traveler Care amenity kits to all passengers that include face covering, gloves, disinfecting wipes, and hand sanitizers.

Finally, face coverings will be required for both passengers and crew at all times on board.

Photo Credit Quintin Soloviev

Summer routes from Toronto

Destination Start Date London Gatwick July 23 Vancouver July 23 Montreal Trudeau July 24 Cancun July 25 Punta Cana July 25 Glasgow July 25 Athens July 26 Porto July 26 Calgary July 27 Rome Fiumicino July 27 Fort Lauderdale July 30 Cayo Coco August 7

Summer routes from Montreal

Destination Start Date Toulouse Blaganac July 23 Paris CDG July 23 Fort Lauderdale July 23 Calgary July 23 Toronto Pearson July 23 Vancouver July 24 Lisbon July 24 Cancun July 25 Punta Cana July 26 Athens July 27 Lyon St. Exupéry July 28 Marseilles July 29 Port-au-Prince July 29 Nantes July 31 Bordeaux August 2 Cayo Coco August 7

Rendering of an Air Transat A321neoLR

Summer routes from Calgary

Destination Start Date Montreal Trudeau July 24 Toronto Pearson July 28

Summer routes from Vancouver

Destination Start Date Toronto Pearson July 24 Montreal Trudeau July 25

What will happen after October in terms of route enhancements will be determined by demand during the summer, and the easing of international travel restrictions.

The Canadian airline lost USD132.6m (CAD$179.5m) by the end of Q2 during its 4-month break from flying.