Air Transat To Resume Summer Flights
MIAMI – Canadian budget airline Air Transat (TS) is planning on resuming flights to over 20 destinations as early as July 23 to the Caribbean, US, and Europe.
These routes will make up a modified summer schedule for the airline, in place until the end of the season, on October 31.
Of course, TS will have to comply with European, American, and Canadian travel regulations. The US-Canada border is currently closed to nonessential travel until at least June 21, and most of Europe has just recently opened borders to inter-Europe summer travel.
Chief Operating Officer Annick Guérard announced the “Traveler Care” program, or the implementation of new health measures and procedures, that will extend throughout the entire Transat travel brand, from airports travel agencies and aircraft.
Traveler Care Program
At airports, all counters and self service kiosks will be disinfected regularly and passengers may be asked health-related questions. At travel agencies, Plexiglass partitions will be added to desks, and only one client will be allowed per consultation.
On aircraft, hospital-grade disinfectant will be used between flights, and electrostatic disinfectant will be used on every aircraft every 24 hours.
In addition, TS will use air purifiers on board and hand out Traveler Care amenity kits to all passengers that include face covering, gloves, disinfecting wipes, and hand sanitizers.
Finally, face coverings will be required for both passengers and crew at all times on board.
Summer routes from Toronto
|Destination
|Start Date
|London Gatwick
|July 23
|Vancouver
|July 23
|Montreal Trudeau
|July 24
|Cancun
|July 25
|Punta Cana
|July 25
|Glasgow
|July 25
|Athens
|July 26
|Porto
|July 26
|Calgary
|July 27
|Rome Fiumicino
|July 27
|Fort Lauderdale
|July 30
|Cayo Coco
|August 7
Summer routes from Montreal
|Destination
|Start Date
|Toulouse Blaganac
|July 23
|Paris CDG
|July 23
|Fort Lauderdale
|July 23
|Calgary
|July 23
|Toronto Pearson
|July 23
|Vancouver
|July 24
|Lisbon
|July 24
|Cancun
|July 25
|Punta Cana
|July 26
|Athens
|July 27
|Lyon St. Exupéry
|July 28
|Marseilles
|July 29
|Port-au-Prince
|July 29
|Nantes
|July 31
|Bordeaux
|August 2
|Cayo Coco
|August 7
Summer routes from Calgary
|Destination
|Start Date
|Montreal Trudeau
|July 24
|Toronto Pearson
|July 28
Summer routes from Vancouver
|Destination
|Start Date
|Toronto Pearson
|July 24
|Montreal Trudeau
|July 25
What will happen after October in terms of route enhancements will be determined by demand during the summer, and the easing of international travel restrictions.
The Canadian airline lost USD132.6m (CAD$179.5m) by the end of Q2 during its 4-month break from flying.