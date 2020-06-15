Airways Magazine

Air Transat To Resume Summer Flights

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Embraer Restructuring Sparks Leadership Change MIAMI – Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer announced today that commercial aviation President and CEO John Slattery will be leaving the company. This comes in the wake of a failed $4.2bn...
  • Austrian Airlines To Be 20% Smaller in 2022 MIAMI – Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines (OS) expects its business to end up a fifth smaller by 2022 and to have cut the number of its employees by around 1,100...
  

Air Transat To Resume Summer Flights

Air Transat To Resume Summer Flights
June 15
13:27 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Canadian budget airline Air Transat (TS) is planning on resuming flights to over 20 destinations as early as July 23 to the Caribbean, US, and Europe.

These routes will make up a modified summer schedule for the airline, in place until the end of the season, on October 31.

Of course, TS will have to comply with European, American, and Canadian travel regulations. The US-Canada border is currently closed to nonessential travel until at least June 21, and most of Europe has just recently opened borders to inter-Europe summer travel.

Chief Operating Officer Annick Guérard announced the “Traveler Care” program, or the implementation of new health measures and procedures, that will extend throughout the entire Transat travel brand, from airports travel agencies and aircraft.

Photo Credit Andrew H. Cline

Traveler Care Program

At airports, all counters and self service kiosks will be disinfected regularly and passengers may be asked health-related questions. At travel agencies, Plexiglass partitions will be added to desks, and only one client will be allowed per consultation.

On aircraft, hospital-grade disinfectant will be used between flights, and electrostatic disinfectant will be used on every aircraft every 24 hours.

In addition, TS will use air purifiers on board and hand out Traveler Care amenity kits to all passengers that include face covering, gloves, disinfecting wipes, and hand sanitizers.

Finally, face coverings will be required for both passengers and crew at all times on board.

Photo Credit Quintin Soloviev

Summer routes from Toronto

DestinationStart Date
London GatwickJuly 23
VancouverJuly 23
Montreal TrudeauJuly 24
CancunJuly 25
Punta CanaJuly 25
GlasgowJuly 25
AthensJuly 26
PortoJuly 26
CalgaryJuly 27
Rome FiumicinoJuly 27
Fort LauderdaleJuly 30
Cayo CocoAugust 7

Summer routes from Montreal

DestinationStart Date
Toulouse BlaganacJuly 23
Paris CDGJuly 23
Fort LauderdaleJuly 23
CalgaryJuly 23
Toronto PearsonJuly 23
VancouverJuly 24
LisbonJuly 24
CancunJuly 25
Punta CanaJuly 26
AthensJuly 27
Lyon St. ExupéryJuly 28
MarseillesJuly 29
Port-au-PrinceJuly 29
NantesJuly 31
BordeauxAugust 2
Cayo CocoAugust 7
Rendering of an Air Transat A321neoLR

Summer routes from Calgary

DestinationStart Date
Montreal TrudeauJuly 24
Toronto PearsonJuly 28

Summer routes from Vancouver

DestinationStart Date
Toronto PearsonJuly 24
Montreal TrudeauJuly 25

What will happen after October in terms of route enhancements will be determined by demand during the summer, and the easing of international travel restrictions.

The Canadian airline lost USD132.6m (CAD$179.5m) by the end of Q2 during its 4-month break from flying.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Luca Flores

Luca Flores

Planespotter in the Los Angeles area who’s been loving aviation since birth. Aspiring airline pilot who loves to travel.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0