Airways Magazine

Air Transat Temporarily Lays Off 70% of its Staff

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Air Transat Temporarily Lays Off 70% of its Staff

Air Transat Temporarily Lays Off 70% of its Staff
March 24
18:54 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Air Transat (TS) announced on March 24th that it will temporarily lay off 70% of its staff as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. 

The airline will also gradually halt all operations until April 30. The purpose of the gradual halt of operations is to help with the repatriation of its customers to their home countries.

According to Air Transat, as of March 18th, approximately 65,000 Canadian Air Transat customers were in Europe or other destinations. Less than a week later, 60% (40,000) of those passengers had returned to Canada.

The employees being temporarily laid off include all flight personnel. While some layoffs will happen immediately while other departments have a month’s notice. A total of 70% of TS’s staff (3,600) are to be temporarily laid off.

Along with the layoffs, executives who continue working have all taken a voluntary pay cut to preserve the airline’s resources.

Helping the company survive

Air Transat President and CEO Jean-Marc Eustache explained that in order to safeguard the company, “we have unfortunately had to proceed with layoffs that affect a significant portion of our employees. We are doing this with great sadness and we hope that everyone will be able to return to work as quickly as possible.”

Eustache added, “In these circumstances, I want to pay the sincerest tribute to our flight crews, who have remained at their posts in stressful and difficult conditions, flying our aircraft sometimes without regard for their personal safety.”

“I can never say enough to express our gratitude, and the same goes for our commercial and administrative personnel who, each in their own job, made extraordinary efforts to successfully complete this unprecedented operation,” concluded the CEO.

Air Transat, as most airlines and governments worldwide, is taking necessary steps to survive in what is now dire times for the industry, as forecasts now predict that the worst may yet be to come.

Airways will continue to provide the latest developments about the COVID-19 outbreak and its effect on commercial aviation.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Air TransatCOVID-19
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0