MIAMI – Canadian leisure airline Air Transat (TS) recently announced an increased 2022 schedule for the next Summer season.

At the height of summer 2022, the Montreal-based carrier, which specializes in flights and vacation packages to leisure areas, would strive to service 44 destinations with over 250 flights each week.

Air Transat’s summer schedule includes enhanced routes between important Canadian markets, allowing it to capitalize on domestic growth. During the peak season, the airline plans to operate fifteen weekly flights between Toronto and Montreal, as well as ten weekly flights between Vancouver and Toronto and Montreal.

Air Transat was the subject of an attempted takeover proposal by Air Canada (AC) earlier this year, but it was canceled due to antitrust concerns raised by the European Commission. In addition, the carrier’s summer 2022 itinerary will include more than just domestic flights.

Summer flights to the southeast and the Caribbean are also strongly featured in the summer 2022 itinerary. TS will continue to serve Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Miami, three of the Sunshine State’s most popular leisure destinations, as well as cities in Mexico, Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

To the southwest, new flights from Montreal to Los Angeles and San Francisco — both considered significant new destinations by the airline — will operate three times weekly and twice weekly, respectively.

Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways

Flights to Europe

In addition to thrice-weekly services to Paris, Quebec City’s Jean Lesage Airport (YQB) will receive a nonstop service to London’s Gatwick Airport (LGW) each week for the first time.

With seven weekly flights to London and 14 weekly flights to Paris, the airline will try to reinforce its post-COVID-19 position in European markets from Montreal. In addition, four weekly flights from Toronto to Paris and fourteen weekly flights from Toronto to London will be available.

In addition, Air Transat expanded its service to 19 major European cities, including Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice, and Toulouse in France. Flights to Porto, Portugal, Lisbon, Portugal, Barcelona, Spain, Malaga, Spain, Madrid, Spain, Venice, Italy, and Rome will be part of the airline’s summer program.

The airline will also fly to Croatia, Greece, Ireland, Belgium, and Switzerland, among other European locations.