Photos: Air Transat Presents One Smiling A321

MIAMI — Montreal-based Air Transat (TS) has painted one of its Airbus A321s with special markings, promoting the Air Transat Kids Club / Club Enfants. The free club caters to children between the ages of 2 and 11, offering an entertaining and fun-filled flight experience for young travelers and their parents alike.

Air Transat • Airbus A321-211, (C-GEZJ • MSN 4148) Kids Club, acquired April 2018, ex-Aeroflot, VQ-BEI, Toronto Lester B. Pearson International Airport • Andrew Cline,

Amenities include free seat selection for members on roundtrip flights, priority baggage handling with special tags, a family check-in counter for speedier service, economy class preboarding for members and their families, and stroller gate delivery service.

Kids Club members receive a backpack filled with cool travel goodies and coupons for free snacks.

Additional on-board surprises also help make the air travel experience fun.

The Air Transat Kids Club also holds a draw every season for an exciting family vacation under the sun.

New Airbus A321LR Aircraft Coming

Air Transat has ten Airbus A321neos on order, all of which are from the A321LR variant—the longest-range single-aisle aircraft in the world. Air Transat will be the first North American operator.

The airline will lease the aircraft from AerCap, and plans will see entry into service starting in 2019.

The A321LR builds on the success of the A321neo, which has captured over 80% of the market share with more than 1,400 orders to date.

The LR option extends the aircraft’s range to 4,000 nautical miles with a 30% reduction in operating cost compared to its nearest competitor.

The A320neo family incorporates the very latest technologies, including new-generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 15% fuel savings at delivery and 20% by 2020, as well as a 50% noise reduction.

With more than 5,100 orders received from over 90 customers since its launch in 2010, the A320neo family has captured some 60% share of the market.

The A321LR enables airlines to access new long-haul markets that were previously inaccessible with current single-aisle aircraft.

With 206 passengers in a typical two-class layout, the A321LR offers the possibility for each passenger to carry up to two bags.

“This is an ideal aircraft for the North American market, and particularly for a carrier like Air Transat,” said John Leahy, former Airbus Chief Operating Officer-Customers.

“It gives operators a highly efficient and affordable modern option for their transatlantic routes, and we look forward to other North American carriers following Air Transat’s example.”

Changing Air Transat’s Fleet

Air Transat leased two Airbus A320s starting in March for the summer 2018 season to gap fill in anticipation of the new A321 deliveries.

The A320s were leased from Condor and returned at the end of the summer season. The two legacy Airbus A321s were leased from Aergo Capital in April 2018.

Four more have been added starting in November 2018 for the winter season, leased from Thomas Cook, with 4 more planned.

As the new A321LRs are delivered starting in 2019, they will gradually replace the retiring Airbus A310-300 fleet.

Air Transat once boasted one of the largest Airbus A310 fleets in North America, totalling 14 aircraft at the peak. Seven have now been retired (5 scrapped).