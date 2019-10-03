Air Transat Announces Nonstop A321LR Flights To Denmark

MIAMI — Canadian leisure carrier Air Transat will launch a summer seasonal route between Montreal and Copenhagen with its newly-acquired Airbus A321LRs.

The flight will operate twice a week, starting on June 16, 2020, to September 20, 2020, bringing the airline’s European network to 27 routes. This will be the only direct route between Montreal and Copenhagen.

Annick Guérard, COO at Air Transat said that the airline “is proud to be the only air carrier to offer non-stop service to Copenhagen out of Montreal.”

“The introduction of Airbus A321LRs to our fleet marked a milestone in our air operations management. These long-range narrow-body aircraft are improving our efficiency and flexibility and enabling us to continue expanding our vacation destination offering,” she said.

Likewise, Philippe Rainville, President, and CEO of Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) also noted that his team is “delighted to welcome the addition of Copenhagen to YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport’s air service.”

“Quebecers now have a choice of 155 destinations to be discovered leaving from our city, further underscoring its role as a hub for international air traffic. Thanks to Air Transat, our travelers will find it easier than ever to visit and do business with the capital of Denmark, known as a green, innovative and smart city.”

Copenhagen Airport’s Morten Tranberg Mortensen, also noted that this new route underlines the attractiveness of Air Transat’s new Airbus A321neoLR, a game-changing aircraft that opens new and exciting routes. “This new route was made possible by the efforts of both Air Transat and CPH,” he said.

Air Transat is a leisure airline based in Montreal, which flies to 60 destinations around the world, using a fleet of 38 aircraft.

As of October 3, 2019, Air Transat’s fleet has an average age of 17.5 years and consists of six Airbus A310s, six A321s, including a pair of A321LRs, 16 A330-200s, four A330-300s, and six Boeing 737-800s.

Air Transat has another 13 A321LRs on order, as well as an additional two A321neos.

The Canadian carrier plans to phase out their remaining Airbus A310s by April 2020, and they are the last passenger airline to fly the type across the Atlantic.

Air Transat’s executive board recently approved plans to merge with Canada’s flag carrier, Air Canada, which is set to be completed during the second half of 2020.

Within the coming month, Air Transat plans to publish its summer schedule for 2020.