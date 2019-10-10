Air Transat Launches First Transatlantic A321LR Flight To London

MIAMI — Canadian leisure carrier, Air Transat, launched its inaugural transatlantic service with its recently delivered Airbus A321LR. The long-range single-aisle jet took off from Toronto-Pearson International Airport (YYZ) on October 8 and arrived into London-Gatwick (LGW) the following morning.

Once Air Transat’s winter 2019/2020 schedule kicks in at the end of October, the airline’s A321LRs will be a regular site throughout some UK Airports.

On October 31, Air Transat’s A321LRs will also debut on the YYZ to Glasgow (GLA) route, followed by a daily YYZ to LGW rotation that will become official in November. Lastly, the carrier will also deploy the A321LR on the YYZ to Manchester (MAN) route in November.

The A321LR will replace both the Airbus A310 and A330s on these Air Transat flights. The A310 is set to be withdrawn from the airline’s fleet in April 2020, putting an end to a lengthy service worldwide.

Photo: Patrick Cardinal

According to Air Transat, the Airbus A321LR offers a 15% fuel burn improvement over the older Airbus aircraft in its fleet.

The brand-new jets seat 199 passengers in a two-class configuration: 12 in Club Class (Premium Economy) and 187 in Economy.

The Club Class seats feature all-new seats, with a 13-inch touchscreen, as well as a personalized service with gourmet meals.

Economy Class also features an all-new seat product, which includes a 10-inch touchscreen with USB charging ports.

Adrian Keating, Commercial Director UK and Ireland at Air Transat said that he and his team are all “delighted that our valued customers in the UK and Ireland are now able to experience our state-of-the-art A321LR aircraft on our routes from London Gatwick and, in the near future, from Glasgow too.”

“As the World’s Best Leisure Airline, we pride ourselves on setting the standard for holidays to Canada and with this new addition to our fleet, your holiday really does start the minute you get on board,” Keating said.

Air Transat, based in Montreal, currently flies to 60 destinations with a fleet of 38 aircraft.

As of October 10, 2019, Air Transat’s fleet has an average age of 17.5 years and consists of six Airbus A310s, six A321s (including a pair of A321LRs), 16 A330-200s, four A330-300s, and six Boeing 737-800s.

Air Transat has another 13 A321LRs on order, as well as an additional two A321neos and expect to receive all new aircraft by the end of 2022.

Air Transat’s executive board recently approved plans to merge with Canada’s flag carrier, Air Canada, which is set to be completed during the second half of 2020.

According to Air Canada and Air Transat, both brands will remain separate, as the latter has gained a prestigious reputation amongst leisure travel to and from Canada, whereas the country’s flag carrier will continue to focus on its legacy service.