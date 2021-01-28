MIAMI – Canada’s Air Transat (TS) will stop all flights to and from Toronto (YYZ) until May, placing the blame on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The continued travel restrictions and the numerous measures imposed by the federal government, including the requirement to present a negative COVID-19 test and to quarantine upon return to Canada, have had a significant impact on our bookings,” a TC spokesperson said. Therefore, the airline had to revise its Winter schedule, as it did before since the onset of the pandemic.



The Montreal-based airlines will not operate to YYZ until May 1. However, flights from Montreal (YUL) to six international destinations will resume; namely Cancun, Mexico (CUN); Holguin, Cuba (HOG), Paris (CDG), Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP); Punta Cana (PUJ), and Puerto Plata (POP) in the Dominican Republic.

In addition to these flights, TC had canceled its flights from Montreal to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and Varadero.

Photo: Daniel Sander/Airways

Stringent Measures in Canada

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, TC covered 60 destinations in more than 25 countries around the Americas and Europe in addition to connecting flights on the domestic front. The carrier also operates almost entirely on recreational travelers and is currently being purchased by Air Canada (AC).

Canadian airlines have not obtained any governmental support and have protested about the stringent regulations in force in the country. A 14-day quarantine provision has been in effect since March 2020. However, since January 7, passengers over five years old entering Canada have to submit a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to their departure.



Whereas other countries treated the COVID-19 test as a method of minimizing the quarantine obligation, Canada has adopted stringent quarantine and monitoring regulations. As a result, a mixture of which severely decreases commercial flight demand.

Featured image: Tony Bordelais/Airways

