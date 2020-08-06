MIAMI – Air Transat (TS) has announced its enhanced route network entering the winter season on November 1, 2020.

At peak, Air Transat intends to operate services to a large variety of destinations. These include the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, the United States, Europe, and Canada.

To complement their international offerings, TS will also operate domestic flights between its Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver hubs.

Air Transat A310 YUL. Photo: Patrick Cardinal

Comments from Air Transat

“Even though the entire tourism industry has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the desire to go abroad for a change of scenery and for new discoveries is still very much alive in travelers,” says Annick Guérard, Air Transat Chief Operating Officer.

“That is why we are delighted to present them with our enhanced offer. Now, more than ever, this program of more than 40 destinations allows us to redesign our future one step at a time and to renew our mission, which is to brighten the everyday of our passengers.”

Airbus A321 Air Transat, Toronto Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Photo: Andrew Cline, Andy Cline

Air Transat Winter Destinations

Passengers will be able to enjoy the following destinations at the peak of the winter season:

From Montreal, TS will operate direct flights to Colombia (Cartagena), Costa Rica (Liberia, San José), Cuba (Cayo Coco, Cayo Largo, Havana, Holguin, Santa Clara, Varadero), the United States (Fort Lauderdale, New Orleans, Orlando), Guadeloupe (Pointe-à-Pitre), Haiti (Port-au-Prince), Honduras (Roatan), Jamaica (Montego Bay), Mexico (Acapulco, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta), Martinique (Fort-de-France), Panama (Rio Hato), Puerto Rico (San Juan), the Dominican Republic (La Romana, Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, Samana, Santo Domingo), St. Maarten (Philipsburg) and El Salvador (San Salvador).

Travelers from Toronto will be able to fly direct to Colombia (Cartagena), Cuba (Cayo Coco, Cayo Largo, Holguin, Santa Clara, Varadero), the United States (Fort Lauderdale, Orlando), Jamaica (Montego Bay), Honduras (Roatan), Mexico (Cancun, Puerto Vallarta), Panama (Rio Hato), the Dominican Republic (La Romana, Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, Samana) and St. Maarten (Philipsburg).

From Quebec City, 10 South destinations will be accessible via direct flight: Cuba (Cayo Coco, Holguin, Santa Clara, Varadero), the United States (Fort Lauderdale, Orlando), Mexico (Cancun) and the Dominican Republic (Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, Samana).

Air Transat A321neo. Photo: Quintin Soloviev

Air Transat Flight Booking and Hotel Product

Air Transat has extended its Book with peace of mind offer, which allows all new flight bookings until August 31, 2020. The offer will enable passengers to change travel dates or bookings up to 24 hours before their flight is due to take off at no charge. Additionally, if they choose to cancel, they will be given credit to travel with no expiry date.

Air Transat also offers a competitive hotel product, with over 320 options made of four groups: Luxury, Distinction, Family and Solo. Hotels in Europe and North America also feature in its offerings.