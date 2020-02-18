Airways Magazine

Air Transat 2020 Summer Flight Schedule

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Qatar Airways Announces Codeshare With Bulgaria Air MIAMI – Qatar Airways announced yesterday a new codeshare agreement with Bulgaria Air, which is due to start from March 2. The announcement has come as part of Qatar Airways’...
  • Air Transat 2020 Summer Flight Schedule MIAMI – Air Transat (TS) presents its 2020 summer flight schedule for Ontario. The airline will offer 95 direct weekly flights from Toronto to Europe, South and the United States. A new direct flight to Faro,...
  

Air Transat 2020 Summer Flight Schedule

Air Transat 2020 Summer Flight Schedule
February 18
15:10 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Air Transat (TS) presents its 2020 summer flight schedule for Ontario. The airline will offer 95 direct weekly flights from Toronto to Europe, South and the United States. A new direct flight to Faro, Portugal. is also included in the summer schedule.

Photo: Patrick Cardinal

European destinations

TS’s new schedule features 14 weekly flights to London (England), up from nine flights a week in summer 2019. There will be five direct flights a week to Manchester (England), Dublin (Ireland), Glasgow (Scotland) and Paris (France).

Travelers who plan to go to Italy have now seven direct weekly flights to Rome, two to Venice and one to Lamezia. In addition, there are eight weekly departures for Portugal: four to Lisbon, three to Porto and, for the first time in summer, a direct flight to Faro, in the Algarve.

Furthermore, TS will service a direct flight three times a week to Barcelona (Spain), Zagreb (Croatia) and Athens (Greece), and four times to Amsterdam (Netherlands).

Year-round southern getaways

Southern destinations are attractive even in the summer. That’s why the airline will offer a total of 30 weekly flights from Toronto to eight South destinations: six direct flights a week to Cancun (Mexico); four direct flights to Varadero, three to Cayo Coco and Santa Clara and two to Holguin (Cuba).

Also, the following flights have been added: two direct flights to Montego Bay (Jamaica), one direct flight to Puerto Plata and five to Punta Cana (Dominican Republic). During peak season, travelers will also find two direct flights a week to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando (United States).

European destinations via Montreal

TS has also increased its number of flights from Toronto to Europe with connecting flights through Montreal to Basel-Mulhouse (Switzerland), Bordeaux (France), Brussels (Belgium), Lyon (France), Madrid (Spain), Malaga (Spain), Marseille (France), Nantes (France), Nice (France).

Other destinations to Europe include Prague (Czech Republic) and Toulouse (France). TS will be adding to its new roster flights twice a week to Copenhagen, the Danish capital, from Montreal.

Domestic flights to Canada

Each week, there will be 16 departures from Toronto to Montreal, 12 to Vancouver and four to Calgary. TS’s 2020 schedule is as follows:

FLIGHTS FROM TORONTO TO EUROPE

CITY – CountryNo. of Direct FlightsNo. of Connecting Flights via Montreal
LONDON – England146
MANCHESTER – England5
ZAGREB – Croatia3
GLASGOW – Scotland5
ATHENS – Greece3
DUBLIN – Ireland5
ROME – Italy76
VENICE – Italy23
LAMEZIA – Italy1
LISBON – Portugal46
PORTO – Portugal35
FARO – Portugal1
AMSTERDAM – Netherlands4
PARIS – France521
BORDEAUX – France2
LYON – France7
NANTES – France8
NICE – France1
MARSEILLE – France6
TOULOUSE – France5
BRUSSELS – Belgium6
COPENHAGEN – Denmark2
BARCELONA – Spain35
MADRID – Spain6
MALAGA – Spain3
BASEL-MULHOUSE – Switzerland2
PRAGUE – Czech Republic2
Total65102

FLIGHTS FROM TORONTO TO THE SOUTH AND UNITED STATES

CITY – CountryNo. of Direct Flights
SOUTH
CANCUN – Mexico6
CAYO COCO – Cuba3
HOLGUIN – Cuba2
SANTA CLARA – Cuba3
VARADERO – Cuba4
MONTEGO BAY – Jamaica2
PUERTO PLATA – Dominican Republic1
PUNTA CANA – Dominican Republic5
UNITED STATES
FORT LAUDERDALE – Florida2
ORLANDO – Florida2
Total30

FLIGHTS WITHIN CANADA FROM TORONTO

SegmentNo. of Direct Flights
Toronto-Montreal16
Toronto-Vancouver12
Toronto-Calgary4
Total32

An aircraft combination to expand TS’s travel options

The month of May of last year marked the arrival of Air Transat’s first Airbus A321neoLRs. AerCap, the world’s largest Airbus A320neo family lessor, delivered the first of 15 of the first type to the leisure carrier.  

The leasing company’s CEO, Aengus Kelly, noted at the time that the plane would play a significant role in the future growth of the airline. Combining these aircraft with TS’s wide‑body fleet gives the airline a great deal of flexibility.

Air Transat A321neo1LR

Back in July 2019, TS pushed forward its last Airbus A310 flight to April 27, 2020. Only six A310s remain in operation at TS. At its peak, the airline’s A310 fleet consisted of 14 planes.

The A321LR/wide-body aircraft combination means more flights to Europe, the South, and the United States, in addition to connecting flights from major Canadian airports.

To sum up, travelers will have more holiday choices and increased frequencies to their chosen destinations.

Air Transat, named the 2019 World’s Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, is aimed at strengthening its position as a leader in holiday travel with its new summer flight schedule to Europe, South, the Antilles, and the United States.

Article written by Helwing Villamizar

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Air Transat
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0