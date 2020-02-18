Air Transat 2020 Summer Flight Schedule

MIAMI – Air Transat (TS) presents its 2020 summer flight schedule for Ontario. The airline will offer 95 direct weekly flights from Toronto to Europe, South and the United States. A new direct flight to Faro, Portugal. is also included in the summer schedule.

Photo: Patrick Cardinal

European destinations

TS’s new schedule features 14 weekly flights to London (England), up from nine flights a week in summer 2019. There will be five direct flights a week to Manchester (England), Dublin (Ireland), Glasgow (Scotland) and Paris (France).

Travelers who plan to go to Italy have now seven direct weekly flights to Rome, two to Venice and one to Lamezia. In addition, there are eight weekly departures for Portugal: four to Lisbon, three to Porto and, for the first time in summer, a direct flight to Faro, in the Algarve.

Furthermore, TS will service a direct flight three times a week to Barcelona (Spain), Zagreb (Croatia) and Athens (Greece), and four times to Amsterdam (Netherlands).

Year-round southern getaways

Southern destinations are attractive even in the summer. That’s why the airline will offer a total of 30 weekly flights from Toronto to eight South destinations: six direct flights a week to Cancun (Mexico); four direct flights to Varadero, three to Cayo Coco and Santa Clara and two to Holguin (Cuba).

Also, the following flights have been added: two direct flights to Montego Bay (Jamaica), one direct flight to Puerto Plata and five to Punta Cana (Dominican Republic). During peak season, travelers will also find two direct flights a week to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando (United States).

European destinations via Montreal

TS has also increased its number of flights from Toronto to Europe with connecting flights through Montreal to Basel-Mulhouse (Switzerland), Bordeaux (France), Brussels (Belgium), Lyon (France), Madrid (Spain), Malaga (Spain), Marseille (France), Nantes (France), Nice (France).

Other destinations to Europe include Prague (Czech Republic) and Toulouse (France). TS will be adding to its new roster flights twice a week to Copenhagen, the Danish capital, from Montreal.

Domestic flights to Canada

Each week, there will be 16 departures from Toronto to Montreal, 12 to Vancouver and four to Calgary. TS’s 2020 schedule is as follows:

FLIGHTS FROM TORONTO TO EUROPE

CITY – Country No. of Direct Flights No. of Connecting Flights via Montreal LONDON – England 14 6 MANCHESTER – England 5 – ZAGREB – Croatia 3 – GLASGOW – Scotland 5 – ATHENS – Greece 3 – DUBLIN – Ireland 5 – ROME – Italy 7 6 VENICE – Italy 2 3 LAMEZIA – Italy 1 – LISBON – Portugal 4 6 PORTO – Portugal 3 5 FARO – Portugal 1 – AMSTERDAM – Netherlands 4 – PARIS – France 5 21 BORDEAUX – France – 2 LYON – France – 7 NANTES – France – 8 NICE – France – 1 MARSEILLE – France – 6 TOULOUSE – France – 5 BRUSSELS – Belgium – 6 COPENHAGEN – Denmark – 2 BARCELONA – Spain 3 5 MADRID – Spain – 6 MALAGA – Spain – 3 BASEL-MULHOUSE – Switzerland – 2 PRAGUE – Czech Republic – 2 Total 65 102

FLIGHTS FROM TORONTO TO THE SOUTH AND UNITED STATES

CITY – Country No. of Direct Flights SOUTH CANCUN – Mexico 6 CAYO COCO – Cuba 3 HOLGUIN – Cuba 2 SANTA CLARA – Cuba 3 VARADERO – Cuba 4 MONTEGO BAY – Jamaica 2 PUERTO PLATA – Dominican Republic 1 PUNTA CANA – Dominican Republic 5 UNITED STATES FORT LAUDERDALE – Florida 2 ORLANDO – Florida 2 Total 30

FLIGHTS WITHIN CANADA FROM TORONTO

Segment No. of Direct Flights Toronto-Montreal 16 Toronto-Vancouver 12 Toronto-Calgary 4 Total 32

An aircraft combination to expand TS’s travel options

The month of May of last year marked the arrival of Air Transat’s first Airbus A321neoLRs. AerCap, the world’s largest Airbus A320neo family lessor, delivered the first of 15 of the first type to the leisure carrier.

The leasing company’s CEO, Aengus Kelly, noted at the time that the plane would play a significant role in the future growth of the airline. Combining these aircraft with TS’s wide‑body fleet gives the airline a great deal of flexibility.

Air Transat A321neo1LR

Back in July 2019, TS pushed forward its last Airbus A310 flight to April 27, 2020. Only six A310s remain in operation at TS. At its peak, the airline’s A310 fleet consisted of 14 planes.

The A321LR/wide-body aircraft combination means more flights to Europe, the South, and the United States, in addition to connecting flights from major Canadian airports.

To sum up, travelers will have more holiday choices and increased frequencies to their chosen destinations.

Air Transat, named the 2019 World’s Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, is aimed at strengthening its position as a leader in holiday travel with its new summer flight schedule to Europe, South, the Antilles, and the United States.

Article written by Helwing Villamizar