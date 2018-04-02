Air Tanzania Receives New Bombardier Q400

MIAMI — Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), commonly acknowledged as Air Tanzania, took delivery of its new Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (DAR).

According to the carrier’s Director, Ladislaus Matindi, the new aircraft departed Canada on Friday, passed through different destinations, and landed today at DAR at 4:00 p.m. East African time.

Government spokesman Dr. Hassan Abbas, posted on his official Twitter account: “Our third bombardier plane is expected to arrive and received at 16:00 hrs East African time.”

Likewise, the new $32 million acquisition from Bombardier Aerospace received its water canon salutation from President John Pombe Magufuli on the sideline of the formal inauguration of the new radar at DAR.

The new Bombardier Q400 has a seating capacity of 79 passengers and it’s the airline’s third plane to be bought by the government since President Magufuli expressed his intention to revive the state-owned carrier.

As of July 2017, Air Tanzania offers a sole international, which is Moroni, Comoros; and twelve regional destinations, including Bukoba, Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Kigoma, Kilimanjaro, Mtwara, Mbeya, Mwanza, Songea, Tabora, and Zanzibar, Tanzania.

The flag carrier manages a fleet of four aircraft, consisting of one Bombardier Q300 and three Q400 including the one delivered today.

Furthermore, it’s expecting two Bombardier CS300 and one Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that will arrive in the country this Summer, as the Director of Communication at the State House, Gerson Msigwa, established.