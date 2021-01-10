MIAMI – Today, Air Tanzania (TC) flew for the first time to Gold town Geita, located in the country’s main gold producing region. The highly anticipated flights will now run every Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

The carrier also resumed flights to Entebbe intl’ Airport after six months of closure due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Air Tanzania Boeing 787 Dreamliner 5H-TCG at Mumbai Airport. Courtesy:Vaibhav Shah via Youtube.

Statement from Air Tanzania Director

Ladislaus Matindi, TC director, said, “We continue to extend the wings of Kilimanjaro over Africa and beyond so that the investment, trade and tourism opportunities presented by the resumption of these flights and the expansions of the network will certainly add value to our destination countries as we strive to offer affordable and improved connections.”

Air Tanzania, ‘the wings of Kilimanjaro’, is the flag carrier airline of Tanzania. The airline is based in Dar es Salaam with its hub at Julius Nyerere International Airport (DAR).

Feature image: Air Tanzania Boeing 787-8. Photo: Air Tanzania

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.