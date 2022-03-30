DALLAS – Air Tahiti Nui (TN) has announced its second destination in the United States, Seattle (SEA), slated to launch on October 5, 2022.

Additionally, the airline announced a new partnership with Alaska Airlines (AS), allowing customers to redeem miles and purchase tickets on TN flights through AS’s website.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will become TN’s second destination in the United States, joining Los Angeles (LAX) in the airline’s route network. The SEA flights will be operated twice a week, taking off at 10 pm in Tahiti and arriving in Seattle at 10:25 am the next day.

In recent years, TN has reinvented itself to better compete with larger international carriers with a brand revamp and the replacement of its aging Airbus A340 aircraft with state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 aircraft. The airline’s four 787s, with striking blue, floral liveries, offer the airline better fuel economy and passenger comfort.

Seattle-Tacoma Airport. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Seattle Grows International Presence

Despite COVID-19’s impact on the travel industry resulting in the loss of several routes to Seattle, the city has seen a myriad of new airlines flying to the city.

Some of the most notable include Qatar Airways’ (QR) launching flights from Doha and Finnair’s (AY) inaugurating service between Helsinki and Seattle.

The new airlines’ routes are a part of a push by the oneworld alliance members to extend their reach for passengers with the new membership of AS.

In addition to new airlines arriving in SEA, the airport is aiming to support its international travel operations with the introduction of the new International Arrivals Facility.

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Aircraft. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Executive’s Comments

Nat Pieper, senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances at Alaska Airlines said, “Our guests are going to love the convenience of a nonstop flight to this amazing destination on an airline that offers world-class service and amenities flying the beautiful Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.”

Mathieu Bechonnet, Air Tahiti Nui Managing Director said, “North America is a key market for our destination. So, when we decided to open a second gateway on the West Coast, Seattle was a natural answer for us.”

Featured image: Air Tahiti Nui. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways