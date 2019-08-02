Airways Magazine

Air Seychelles Welcomes First Airbus A320neo (+Photos)

Air Seychelles Welcomes First Airbus A320neo (+Photos)

August 02
11:59 2019
MIAMI — Air Seychelles took delivery of its first Airbus A320neo (S7-VEV • MSN 8972) on August 1, 2019. The airline has officially become the first African carrier to operate an A320neo family aircraft.

The plane, the first one of two, has joined the airline’s fleet on a leasing agreement with CDB Aviation.

Each airplane will be powered with the CFM LEAP 1A engines, replacing the carrier’s 16-year-old A320ceos.

Photo: Dirk Grothe

With the A320neo, Air Seychelles plans to increase capacity on existing routes, as well as expand its current network with all-new services.

From November 27, Air Seychelles will launch direct flights between Seychelles and Tel Aviv with this aircraft. This route has a scheduled flight time of six hours and 20 minutes.

Photo: Dirk Grothe

The airline will operate this flight on a codeshare agreement with EI Al, which allows passengers to connect onwards to 20 European cities.

According to Air Seychelles, the Tel Aviv service will run once a week. It will depart to Tel Aviv on Wednesdays, with the return flight, departing back to Seychelles the following day.

Photo: Dirk Grothe

Air Seychelles has equipped its brand-new A320neos with 12 in Business Class and 156 in Economy, as well as an all-new in-flight entertainment system called SeyStream. The new IFE allows passengers to stream content to their own devices.

Reported by Dirk Grothe, Written by Daniel Sander

Comments
0
Tags
Air SeychellesAirbus A320neo
About Author

Daniel Sander

Daniel Sander

A Scottish Avgeek, based near Glasgow, Scotland. Has a massive passion for Aviation, runs a YouTube channel with over 7,000 Subscribers, Studies Tourism Management and writes for Airways during his free time.

0