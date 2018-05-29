Air Seychelles Purchases First A320neo In The Region

MIAMI — Air Seychelles has announced today the order of one Airbus A320neo, becoming the first airline in the Western Indian Ocean to operate the type.

The order was signed by Air Seychelles CEO, Remco Althuis, and Airbus Vice President Sales Sub-Sahara Africa and the Indian Ocean, Hadi Akoum.

According to the national airline of the Republic of Seychelles, the aircraft will be delivered in the second half of 2019 and deployed to increase capacity to destinations such as Johannesburg and Mumbai.

AIR SEYCHELLES ANNOUNCES THE ORDER OF A320neo AIRBUS AIRCRAFT Air Seychelles is the first airline to order the A320neo in the Western Indian Ocean. Air Seychelles, the national airline of the Republic of… https://t.co/UpscqtL9SF — Air Seychelles (@air_seychelles) May 28, 2018

“We are delighted to once again work with Airbus to bring the most technologically advanced and efficient aircraft across our regional network,” said Remco Althuis.

The CEO added that the new order will not only replace gradually its current fleet with technology-improved aircraft but to strengthen its network operations.

Schulz stated that the A320neo will provide Air Seychelles with “unbeatable efficiency, lowest operating costs, and a significantly reduced environmental footprint.”

Air Seychelles, which is currently owned in a 40% by Etihad Airways, operates international flights to Abu Dhabi, Johannesburg, Mauritius, and Mumbai, as well as more than 350 regional scheduled flights a week.

The airline boasts a modest fleet of seven planes, consisting of two Airbus A320-200 and five Viking Air DHC-6-400 Twin Otters.

Didier Dogley, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine also shared that Air Seychelles’ decision to invest into a fleet of new generation Airbus A320neo happened because “the aviation industry is becoming extremely competitive.”

Dogley believes that the A320neo will “generate fuel efficiencies that mirror our national drive towards sustainability.”

The aircraft will be equipped with a new in-flight product, which Air Seychelles guarantees it will reflect the newest trends in air travel industry, offering more comfort and an enhanced journey.