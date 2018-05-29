Airways Magazine

Air Seychelles Purchases First A320neo In The Region

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Air Seychelles Purchases First A320neo In The Region

Air Seychelles Purchases First A320neo In The Region
May 29
14:57 2018
Print This Article

MIAMI — Air Seychelles has announced today the order of one Airbus A320neo, becoming the first airline in the Western Indian Ocean to operate the type.

The order was signed by Air Seychelles CEO, Remco Althuis, and Airbus Vice President Sales Sub-Sahara Africa and the Indian Ocean, Hadi Akoum.

According to the national airline of the Republic of Seychelles, the aircraft will be delivered in the second half of 2019 and deployed to increase capacity to destinations such as Johannesburg and Mumbai.

“We are delighted to once again work with Airbus to bring the most technologically advanced and efficient aircraft across our regional network,” said Remco Althuis.

The CEO added that the new order will not only replace gradually its current fleet with technology-improved aircraft but to strengthen its network operations.

 

READ MORE: Air Seychelles To Cut Over 150 Jobs

Schulz stated that the A320neo will provide Air Seychelles with “unbeatable efficiency, lowest operating costs, and a significantly reduced environmental footprint.”

Air Seychelles, which is currently owned in a 40% by Etihad Airways, operates international flights to Abu Dhabi, Johannesburg, Mauritius, and Mumbai, as well as more than 350 regional scheduled flights a week.

The airline boasts a modest fleet of seven planes, consisting of two Airbus A320-200 and five Viking Air DHC-6-400 Twin Otters.

Didier Dogley, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine also shared that Air Seychelles’ decision to invest into a fleet of new generation Airbus A320neo happened because “the aviation industry is becoming extremely competitive.”

Dogley believes that the A320neo will “generate fuel efficiencies that mirror our national drive towards sustainability.”

READ MORE: Lufthansa Group Orders Six A320neo Aircraft

The aircraft will be equipped with a new in-flight product, which Air Seychelles guarantees it will reflect the newest trends in air travel industry, offering more comfort and an enhanced journey.

Comments
144
Tags
A320neoAir SeychellesAirbus

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Zvonimir Tolj

Zvonimir Tolj

Online Editor. Journalism and Communications Student. A newcomer into the Aviation World, growing into an avid AvGeek. I live for Pop Music, Photography, Travel, Food, and devoted to Fashion, and Editorial Design. "It's hard to find a balance between sound and peace." zvonimir@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.