LONDON – Air Serbia (JU) has increased travel capacity to Montenegro, introducing additional flights and changing the type of aircraft on the routes to Tivat and Podgorica.

The planned ATR turbo-propeller aircraft to be used on the routes was replaced by an Airbus A319 jet aircraft while the two planned Airbus A319 aircraft were replaced by an Airbus A320 with a larger number of seats.

Photo: John Leivaditis

Flights Schedule

The capacities were increased on flights to Podgorica on January 17, 19 and 24 while additional flights to Tivat were introduced starting on January 23, 27 and 30.

Immediately after the suspension of Montenegro Airlines (YM) traffic, JU increased its travel capacity between the two countries and engaged additional resources at the airports in Podgorica, Tivat and Belgrade to serve all passengers in the new circumstances.

Photo: John Leivaditis

Statement from Air Serbia

Jiri Marek. , Director of Commercial and Strategy of JU, said, “We remain committed to the Montenegrin market and continue to monitor the development of the situation, adjusting the volume of traffic to changes in demand.”

“Our goal is to maintain a continuous and strong air connection between cities in the region and enable all passengers to transport to desired destinations.”

Featured image: Air Serbia Airbus A319 taxiing to take off at Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP). Photo: Francesco Cecchetti

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.