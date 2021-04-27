MIAMI – Air Serbia (JU) will open the summer charter season with seven round-trip flights between Belgrade (BEG) and Hurghada (HRG).

These flights between Nikola Tesla Airport (BEG) and Hurghada International Airport (HRG) will be operated until May 8, during Easter and International Workers’ Day holidays, with Airbus A319 airplanes, each with a 144 seat configuration.

“It is our pleasure that we can start the recommencement of charter flights, for which there is traditionally great interest from passengers,” said Bosko Rupic, Head of Trade and Corporate Sales at Air Serbia.

Rupic added, “We are glad that, during this spring and summer, we can again enable [passengers] to travel to their vacations safely and comfortably. We are certain that this season will be better than the last one.”

Air Serbia YU-APB Airbus A319-132. Photo: Milan Witham/Airways

A Focus on Egypt and Hurghada

The Serbian flag-carrier plans to operate more than 800 charter flights to popular destinations in Egypt, Greece, and Tunisia.

Air Serbia intends to focus its service to Egypt on Hurghada, though a slightly smaller amount of flights will also be offered to Sharm el-Sheikh, a resort town on the Sinai Peninsula. Greek destinations for the Belgrade-based airline include Rhodes, Crete, Skiathos, Corfu, and Kefalonia, among others.

Flights to Turkey are also in the works, and will be primarily geared towards the Antalya region. There are also plans to offer service to Bodrum and Dalaman, two towns on the Aegean coast.

Formed in 1927, JU is based in Belgrade, and serves 60 destinations in 32 countries.