MIAMI – Taking advantage of its success on the New York (JFK) run, Air Serbia (JU) is boosting the services it offers on the North Atlantic route. Service to JFK is boosted to three weekly.

As announced by a press release on March 12, effective March 22, 2021, JU is adding a flight from Belgrade (BEG) to JFK operating on Mondays with departure at 07:20. The return flight is set to take off from JFK at 15:40, all times are local. The new service is an addition to the flights already scheduled on Thursdays and Saturdays thus bringing the total to six flights/week.

Jiri Marek, General Manager Commercial, commented by saying ” the addition of another weekly flight to JFK, despite the Coronavirus pandemic, is a clear indicator, that our transatlantic connection functions well and that it, represents one of JU’s strongest routes. The United States is a very important market for us, and we are glad to provide continuous and strong flight connectivity, not just in Serbia but also to the broader region.”

Air Serbia Airbus A330-200 Nikola Tesla – Photo : Airbus

The largest JU aircraft on this route

The flights between BEG and JFK are operated by the largest aircraft in JU’s fleet, an Airbus A330, named after scientist Nikola Tesla. For the period running from June 2020 to February 2021, the Serbian flag carrier has operated 218 flights on the JFK run carrying a total of 38187 passengers.

The airline’s success on this route has been proven in September 2020 when it accounted for 67% of traffic at JFK Terminal 4 and ranked first on load factor. JU has started North Atlantic services five years ago after a stop of nearly 25 years.

Featured Image: Luca Flores/Airways