MIAMI – Air Serbia (JU) has today announced via a press release an increase in flights on its Belgrade (BEG) to Paris (CDG) run.

Effective from April 30 to September 26, the carrier has planned two additional flights from BEG to CDG with a total of nine weekly flights while offering two daily services on Fridays and Sundays. The BEG-CDG route is one of JU’s premium routes, previously covered by 14 flights per week in August 2020.

During the pandemic and since October of last year, JU was the only airline offering services between Serbia and France.

The new schedule proposes flights departing BEG at 06:40 and arriving in CDG at 09:15 on days 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, and 7. The return journey leaves CDG at 10:05 and arrives at BEG at 12:25 on the same day. An evening service departing BEG at 17:05 and arriving in CDG at 19:40 on days 3, 5, and 7. The return flight departs at 20:30 and arrives in BEG at 22:50. All times are local.

Jiri Marek, JU General Manager, Strategic and Commercial commented by saying, “We are glad to have the opportunity to offer our passengers a higher number of flights to Paris, providing them with greater customer choices and making their journey more seamless.”

Air Serbia Airbus A330-200 YU-ARA – Photo : Luca Flores/Airways

Air Serbia history

Before the pandemic crisis hit the global air transport industry, Ju flew to a total of 63 destinations in Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, North America, and Africa. JU was founded in 1927 as Aeroput, becomes JAT in 1947, introduces its first jet aircraft, a Caravelle, in 1963 followed by DC9 and Boeing 707 in 1969.

The carrier was hardly hit by war and post-war crisis in 1990 and suffered a total embargo on air traffic and economic sanctions in 1992 compelling,g the carrier to stop its services to the US. In 2013 JAT Airways is rebranded as Air Serbia and Etihad (EY) enters into its capital.

In 2016, JU reconnects Serbia to the US by launching a transatlantic flight from BEG to JFK after a break that lasted 24 years. In 2020, in order to offset the negative effects of the pandemic crisis, the Serbian government increases its capital to 82% while EY participation is reduced from 51% to 18%.

Featured image: Air Serbia Airbus A319 YU-APK – Photo : Roberto Leiro/Airways

