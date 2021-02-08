LONDON – Air Serbia (JU) increased its market share at Belgrade Airport (BEG) in January 2021, carrying a total of 53.1% of passengers at BEG in the first month of this year.

According to the company, from just a 38.4% share in the market in January 2019, JU has, in just two years, increased its share by almost 15 percentage points in relation to the total number of passengers carried to/from BEG. In January 2020, JU’s market share at BEG was 42%.

Air Serbia Airbus A319 taxiing to take off at Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP). Photo: Francesco Cecchetti

Operated Flights from Belgrade

The company currently operates flights to 26 destinations from Belgrade, and to one from Niš. It further solidified its position as a regional leader by showing readiness to quickly react to all changes in the market environment.

Several days before the shutdown of Adria Airways (JP), JU increased the frequency and capacities of its flights to Ljubljana, while after the discontinuation of Montenegro Airlines (YM)’ flights in December 2020, it did the same thing for flights to Tivat and Podgorica.

The company is currently the leading airline in terms of flights to Montenegro, and connects this country and the world through Belgrade.

Photo: John Leivaditis

Statement from Air Serbia

Jiri Marek, General Manager, Commercial and Strategy at JU, said, “The recorded result represents an outcome of strategic planning and quick adapting of traffic to all changes in the market.”

“The previous year was marked by the coronavirus pandemic, which led to a significant reduction in air traffic, but JU, even in such circumstances, managed to achieve good results in terms of load factor on a large number of routes.”

Marek also said that the discontinuation of YM flights did not significantly influence the results of JU, because that company had only approximately 4% of the market share at BEG in January 2020.

In addition, with its expansive network of direct and code-share destinations, JU contributes to Belgrade

continuing to be the main gateway of the entire region to Europe and the world.

Featured image: Air Serbia ATR72. Photo: John Leivaditis/Airways

