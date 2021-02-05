LONDON – On June 3, Air Serbia (JU) will start using Terminal 1 at the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York instead of Terminal 4. According to JU, Terminal 1 will become the most spacious and modern terminal at JFK.

With 23 new gates, the upgraded terminal will be four times bigger than the existing one and will include the area of the current Terminals 1 and 2 and former Terminal 3, offering numerous benefits to passengers.

Flights Frequencies

The airline currently operates two flights to New York each week, on Thursdays and Saturdays, with plans to increase their frequency once the pandemic situation stabilizes.

Even during the unfavorable circumstances in the global aviation industry, JU reported good results during the previous year, and with 67% on Terminal 4 of the highest-traffic JFK.

Statement from Air Serbia

George Petković, JU Vice President Americas, said, “We are proud to join the home of all main international airlines.”

“Our passengers will be able to enjoy more space and smaller crowds, and in the near future, once the reconstruction is finished, Terminal 1 will be the most luxurious one in the whole of New York and the surrounding area.”

