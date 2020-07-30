Air Serbia Increases Charter Flights to Turkish Resorts

MIAMI – National flag carrier Air Serbia (JU) announced it will be increasing the number of charter flights to Turkish airports. It is also introducing new customer booking schemes as it looks to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Serbia said it will operate 17 flights to Antalya and two flights to Bodrum before the end of July. After, it will add an additional 20 flights to Antalya and three flights to Bodrum over the month of August.

The carrier says it plans to operate 55 round trips in total before the end of the summer season. The number of summer charter flights is increasing from week to week as passenger demand continues to rise.

Photo: Air Serbia

Comments from Air Serbia

Head of Trade and Corporate Sales at Air Serbia, Boško Rupić said, “We are very glad that the summer charter flights have picked up to a certain degree. Even in this season, with travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

“We are convinced that the great interest of passengers for vacations in Turkey is the result of the fact that this country did not introduce restrictions for our fellow citizens. At the same time, I would like to underscore the continued good cooperation with our partners from travel agencies, which is a key element of the success of this project.”

“Air Serbia will operate the charter flights up through into September at which point they will operate another 12 flights Antalya and one to Bodrum, which the airline said: “will allow passengers to have their well-deserved vacation, despite the difficult circumstances.”

Air Serbia flight JU500 is welcomed by a water cannon salute. Photo: Adam Hunger/AP Images for Serbia Air

Air Serbia New Passenger Incentives

The news of these additional charter flights comes one week after the carrier announced the launch of “Flight Pass.” This project will allow passengers to purchase multiple flights up-front with the best prices.

The carrier says that by purchasing Flight Pass tickets directly through its website, customer can save up to 50% by making personalized groups of pre-paid flights.

Head of PSS and Distribution at Air Serbia, Zoran Radosavljević said: “The needs of our passengers represent the priority that guides our operations, so we wanted to let them have the freedom to create their own offer which works for them the best.”

“By purchasing multiple passes, they can enjoy a greater discount. So far, we will continue to work on always offering more to our passengers, and creating added value for them.”

The new incentive is both creative and helpful. Customers are able to book flights at reduced prices. They can book with the knowledge that their flights are all set. This also adds an advantage to the airline. It will see its bookings fill up, something many carriers around the world need during these times.

Air Serbia’s first Airbus A330-200 arrives at Belgrade Airport. Photo: Wiki Commons

Pre-COVID-19 Booking System

In October of last year, Finnair (AY) announced that it has signed a codesharing partnership with the Serbian national carrier. Then, the relationship seemed to be working significantly well.

Air Serbia said it is now standing “shoulder to shoulder” with leading international airlines such as British Airways, Air France, and others who have already introduced such services to their passengers.

All in all, the aviation world welcomes the news released from Air Serbia over the last two weeks. We now wait to see how long it will be until we recover. With airlines now offering such programs like Flight pass, can we move back to the pre-COVID-19 booking systems?