LONDON – Air Serbia (JU) will increase its capacity on flights from Serbia to Montenegro, introducing additional flights and more than 3,000 seats to Tivat and Podgorica, starting May 1.

Next month, the Serbian carrier plans to operate 15 flights per week to Podgorica, with two flights per day except for Fridays, when it will operate three flights to the Montenegrin capital. The national airline will also be flying to Tivat nine times per week in May, with one flight every day, except for Friday and Sunday, when it will operate two daily flights.

There are currently no travel restrictions between Serbia and Montenegro, and negative PCR tests are not needed in either direction. JU flights are operated using Airbus A319 and A320 type aircraft, with a greater number of seats.

JU’s Airbus A320 Photo: John Leivaditis/Airways

Statement from General Manager – Commercial and Strategy

Jiri Marek, General Manager, Commercial and Strategy of JU, said, “We are committed to the Montenegrin market, and it is important for us that, in addition to providing a connection between the two countries, we also provide passengers from Montenegro with a connection to another 28 destinations in our network. We continue to monitor the situation and adapt the volume of traffic to changes in demand.”