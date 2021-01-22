LONDON – Air Serbia (JU) will increase the number of weekly flights to Zurich (ZRH) starting from February 2, 2021.

Due to a partial relaxation of travel restrictions in Switzerland, which came into effect on January 21 and the consequentially increased interest among passengers, JU will increase its capacities by introducing additional flights and changing the type of aircraft used.

The plan for the coming period is to operate up to 7 flights a week between Belgrade and ZRH. In addition, the company will be introducing two weekly flights to Geneva (GVA), starting 1 March 2021.

Statement from Air Serbia

Jiri Marek, General Manager Commercial and Strategy at JU, said, “We are pleased that the conditions allow us to again bolster one of our most important destinations.”

“We are carefully monitoring all changes in demand and travel restrictions, and we are adapting the volume of traffic to allow for the best possible connectivity between Switzerland and Serbia, and the broader region.”

About GVA flights, Marek also said, “We are carefully monitoring all the changes in travel restrictions and demand, trying to act quickly and seize all the opportunities that open up on the market.”

“In July, we already launched a new destination, Oslo, which proved to be an excellent business decision as the Norwegian capital is currently one of JU’s top five destinations.”

“Additionally, establishing a codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines (TK) resulted in the introduction of daily flights to Istanbul, which have excellent passenger load factor that reaches more than 80%.”

