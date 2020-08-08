MIAMI – Air Serbia (JU) and Turkish Airlines (TK), the national flag carriers of Serbia and Turkey, have announced a codeshare agreement between the two airlines.

Jiri Marek, General Manager Commercial and Strategy Air Serbia, said, “We are glad to have developed our cooperation with Turkish Airlines through this codeshare partnership.”

Marek also stated that the codeshare will provide passengers of both companies with more choice and flexibility in organizing their travels.

“We are sure that this exciting and strategically very important partnership will improve the economic relations of our countries. We are delighted to have the opportunity to host Turkish Airlines passengers on our flights to Belgrade as well as to other Air Serbia’s destinations.”

Turkish Airlines Boeing 787-9 PAE. Photo: Royal S King

Codeshare Destinations

The codeshare covers the following destinations, where both TK and JU flight numbers will be present:

From Belgrade From Istanbul Banja Luka Ankara Tivat Kayseri Adana İzmir Trabzon Konya Antalya Gazipaşa Dalaman Bodrum Gaziantep

Air Serbia’s first Airbus A330-200 arrives at Belgrade Airport. Photo: Airbus

190 Combined Destinations

The airlines have agreed to design their timetables in such a way that passengers can enjoy a seamless experience through the airports between flights.

Turkish Airlines currently operates to more than 300 passenger and cargo destinations in total, in 127 countries. In contrast, Air Serbia has 63 destinations in its route network.