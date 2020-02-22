Air Senegal To Fly To London

MIAMI – West African airline Air Senegal (HC), based out of Blaise Diagne International Airport in Dakar, has announced that It will begin flying to London in Summer 2020, the airlines first ever service to the United Kingdom.

The inaugural flight will depart from Dakar’s Blaise Diagne International Airport on June 26th, arriving into London’s Stansted Airport. The frequency of the route will be three times per week.

Flight HC411 will take off from Dakar at 00:15 and land in Stansted at 06:25. The return flight, HC412, will depart Stansted at 07:50 and land back in Dakar at 14:05.

This service will be flown by HC’s Airbus A321, which at the moment awaits it’s delivery along with a second aircraft of the type. Both planes have a total of 165 seats, broken down into 16 business class and 149 economy class.

HC already operates to three European destinations, namely Paris and Marseille in France, and Barcelona in Spain. These flights are serviced primarily by its Airbus A330neo aircraft.

Air Senegal’s current fleet

HC currently has a total of seven aircraft that operate to various destinations throughout Africa and Europe. It has two Airbus A319s, two Airbus A330neos, two ATR 72-600s and one Boeing 737-500 that is leased from the Romanian airline, Blue Air.

Last year, HC received its first Airbus A330neo, making it the first African airline to receive and operate the aircraft type. The African carrier is currently due to receive two Airbus A321s and has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for eight Airbus A220-300s.