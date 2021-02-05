MIAMI – Air Senegal (HC) will add two European routes from their hub at Blaise Diagne International Airport (DSS) within the next two months.

Service to Milan-Malpensa Airport (MXP), the airline’s first Italian route, will begin on February 17, while service to Lyon-Saint Exupery Airport (LYS) in France will begin March 28. Senegal’s flag carrier airline will operate both routes with an Airbus A321, three times per week.

Regarding the Dakar-Lyon route, HC’s MD Ibrahima Kane stated that the airline has been looking to expand their service to France, the airline’s top destination.

Air Senegal 6V-ANB Airbus A330-941. Photo: Alberto cucini/Airways

Taking West Africa

“This will contribute in particular to the strengthening of bilateral relations between France and Senegal, and supports the future reform of the national tourism sector,” Kane said via routesonline.com.

The same could be said for the Dakar-Milan route. Though MXP primarily services northern Italy, it is also close to parts of southern France, as well as the Swiss Canton of Ticino.

Air Senegal, founded in 2016, seeks to become the premier airline of western Africa. The airline boasts of its Senegalese hospitality and cuisine, and promises both will be present for their two new European routes.

Featured image: Air Senegal 6V-AMB Airbus A319-111. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

