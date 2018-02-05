Air Sénégal Confirms Order for Two Airbus A330neo

MIAMI — Senegal’s national carrier, Air Senegal, signed a firm order for two Airbus A330neo aircraft. The order follows on from the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in November at the Dubai Airshow.

Air Senegal’s CEO, Philippe Bohn, said the new re-engined version of the A330 wide-body airliner will contribute to the development of the carrier’s medium and long-haul network.

“It is important for us to begin our commercial activities with aircraft that are both reliable and economical while offering our passengers unrivaled comfort. This order demonstrates our ambitions for this new airline,” he added.

The agreement was signed in Dakar by Bohn and Fouad Attar, Head of Commercial Aircraft Airbus Africa Middle East, in the presence of the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron on a state visit to Senegal, and Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal.

“We are pleased to count Air Senegal as a new customer. These A330neos will enable Air Senegal to benefit from unbeatable economics and to offer its passengers an outstanding level of comfort and travel experience in its market,” said Fouad Attar Head of Commercial Aircraft Airbus Africa Middle East.

The A330neo is powered by Rolls-Royce’s Trent 7000 engines and features a new larger span wing with sharklet wingtip devices. The cabin also has the new “Airspace” amenities.

Air Senegal was founded in 2016 and was scheduled to start operations in December 2017. However, the flight operations are now scheduled to begin in early 2018.

It previously signed for ATR 72-600 turboprops, and now, with the new addition, Air Senegal will have two Airbus A330.